New CEO for Lightspeed Aviation

Heider Lazzarini

Lightspeed Aviation, a manufacturer of aviation headsets, has named Heider Lazzarini as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Company founder and longtime CEO Allan Schrader will remain with the company as chairman of the board of directors.

“After nearly 30 years leading Lightspeed Aviation from a startup to a trusted name in aviation, I’m excited to hand the reins to Heider, who has been an integral part of our recent journey and successes,” said Schrader. “As chairman, I look forward to supporting the leadership team and helping guide our long-term vision.”

Lazzarini joined Lightspeed in 2023 as president, where he led all operational aspects of the company, company officials explain.

“Allan built Lightspeed with an unwavering commitment to innovation and to the pilot community,” said Lazzarini. “I’m very honored to build on that legacy as we enter an exciting new era of growth, together with our talented team.”

For more information: LightspeedAviation.com