KRAS completes $5.7 million upgrade

A newly completed $5.7 million project at Mustang Beach Airport (KRAS) in Port Aransas, Texas, includes a 650-foot runway overrun, taxiway extension, enlarged transient airplane parking facilities, new seal coat for the existing runway, taxiways, and new striping.

The improved transient facilities can accommodate larger turboprop twins and jets, according to airport officials.

The improvements also allow access to acreage on which the airport board is now accepting proposals for the construction of large hangars and nested T-hangars.

Airport manager Christian Shacklin suggests that you when you fly in, please stop in the office for free ice cream and cold water. 

Owned by the City of Port Aransas, KRAS is located on the north end of Padre Island.

For more information: CityOfPortAransas.org/Departments/Airport

