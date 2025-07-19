Lightspeed introduces Zulu 4

Lightspeed Aviation has introduced the Zulu 4, the latest in the company’s line of ANR headsets.

Dual Bluetooth technology allows connection to two devices simultaneously — no cords, dongles, or constant re-pairing required, according to company officials.

AI-enhanced upstream audio cuts up to 90% of background noise from outgoing transmissions sent via Bluetooth, so your voice comes through as though there is no engine noise, company officials add.

Additional refinements include FrameFit ear seals for pilots who wear glasses, sunglasses, or hats, a 10% longer mic boom, longer upper cable, and flexible power supply, officials noted.

“We always strive to respond and anticipate market needs. Pilots have told us that a longer mic boom, a flex power option for LEMO plugs, and a better fit while wearing glasses and caps would greatly improve their flying experience,” said Heider Lazzarini, CEO of Lightspeed Aviation.

Other features include:

Made almost entirely of stainless steel and magnesium with durable cables built around a Kevlar core, Zulu 4 is designed to endure the harshest flying environments and last for years

Compatible with The Lightspeed Aviation App, which records incoming and outgoing communications, playback transmissions, and allows pilots to draw diagrams, and archive flight recordings onto your phone or mobile device for post-flight briefing and training

Patented ComPriority, which automatically lowers the volume of any auxiliary devices during radio or intercom transmissions, and Auto Shutoff, which saves battery life by automatically shutting down the headset power when not in use

A seven-year limited warranty

The Zulu 4 is available in Dual GA, Heli and LEMO/6-pin panel plug configurations. Available in the fall of 2025, the new headset retails for $1,099 in the United States.

For more information: LightspeedAviation.com