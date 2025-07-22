General Aviation News

iFly EFB X7 Aviation Tablet debuts

Adventure Pilot, creator of iFly EFB, and tablet innovator Hugerock have introduced the iFly EFB X7 Aviation Tablet, a 7-inch Android device built for general aviation.

Highlights include:

  • 2,600 NITS sunlight-readable display
  • Aviation apps pre-installed, including iFly EFB and MyFlightBook
  • Multi-purpose mounting bracket and a RAM adapter for installation in any environment
  • MIL‐STD‐810G rated, IP68 waterproof/dustproof, shock-resistant to a 1.2 meter drop, with GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, and a 7,000 mAh battery
  • Heat and cold resistant for real‐world flight conditions
  • Weighs just under 1 pound

Price: $599 with a free 30-day iFly EFB trial.

Orders will be taken starting at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, July 21-27, 2025. Shipping begins in the third quarter of 2025.

For more information: iFlyEFB.com/X7AvTab

