iFly EFB X7 Aviation Tablet debuts

Adventure Pilot, creator of iFly EFB, and tablet innovator Hugerock have introduced the iFly EFB X7 Aviation Tablet, a 7-inch Android device built for general aviation.

Highlights include:

2,600 NITS sunlight-readable display

Aviation apps pre-installed, including iFly EFB and MyFlightBook

Multi-purpose mounting bracket and a RAM adapter for installation in any environment

MIL‐STD‐810G rated, IP68 waterproof/dustproof, shock-resistant to a 1.2 meter drop, with GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, and a 7,000 mAh battery

Heat and cold resistant for real‐world flight conditions

Weighs just under 1 pound

Price: $599 with a free 30-day iFly EFB trial.

Orders will be taken starting at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, July 21-27, 2025. Shipping begins in the third quarter of 2025.

For more information: iFlyEFB.com/X7AvTab

