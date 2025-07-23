CubCrafters XCub and NXCub now available as kits

CubCrafters reported at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 that the XCub and the NXCub, the nosewheel version of the XCub, are now available as experimental amateur-built (E-AB) kits for the first time.
“Offering the XCub and NXCub in kit form is a milestone for both our company and the homebuilding community,” said Patrick Horgan, president of CubCrafters. “These kits represent more than just a set of parts, they are 15 years of refinement, field experience, evolution built in from the start.”
According to company officials, highlights of the new kits include:
- Tailwheel (XCub) or tricycle (NXub) gear interchangeable
- Engine options: Lycoming O-360 (180 hp) or CC393i (215 hp)
- Cruise speeds in excess of 150 mph
- Gross weight of 2,300 pounds, with useful loads exceeding 1,000 pounds
- Panel configurations from basic VFR to IFR-capable full glass cockpit
- Builder support, including a new digital manual with video guidance.
For more information: CubCrafters.com
