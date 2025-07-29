Oshkosh 2025 breaks records

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 was one for the books.

According to officials with the Experimental Aircraft Association, attendance for the week-long show was approximately 704,000 — the highest total on record, exceeding 2024’s attendance of 686,000 people.

“We found ourselves revising our initial attendance estimate upward once all the final weekend’s numbers were in, including from a tremendous day on Saturday, July 26,” said EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton. “This year’s success is a credit to our 6,000 volunteers, our staff members, and our partners as they continue to raise the bar on what’s possible as we bring the aviation world to Oshkosh.”

“Our theme of ‘One Week — Endless Possibilities’ certainly was true at Oshkosh in 2025,” he continued. “Whether it was aviation history or innovation or camaraderie, it was present in countless ways during the week. This year’s highlights and activities also set the foundation for what’s to come in the world of flight, and that is perhaps the most exciting development of all.”

Other numbers from the show:

Total aircraft: More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 16,246 aircraft operations in the period from noon July 17 to noon July 28, which is an average of approximately 108 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport is open, EAA officials noted.

Total showplanes: 2,543 including: 995 vintage aircraft, 910 homebuilt aircraft, 361 warbirds, 101 ultralights and light planes, 75 aerobatic aircraft, 74 seaplanes and amphibians, 18 rotorcraft, and nine balloons.

Camping: More than 15,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for more than 40,000 visitors.

Volunteers: Approximately 6,000 contributing nearly 300,000 hours.

Commercial exhibitors: 962, also a record number.

Forums, Workshops, and Presentations: More than 1,600 sessions hosted during the week at 65 venues.

Social Media, Internet and Mobile: More than 21.2 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture, with engagement of 2 million. Total social media video views were 20.3 million, up 19% over 2024, with nearly 44,000 social media followers gained.

International guests: A total of 2,305 attendees registered at the International Visitors Tent from 94 countries outside the U.S., including the first-ever registered visitor from Senegal. As a significant number of international visitors do not officially register at the tent when they arrive, the actual international visitor total is much higher, EAA officials said.

The Gathering shines: The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs attracted more than 1,000 people and raised $2.49 million that will be focused on EAA’s mission of growing participation in aviation.

What’s ahead for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, which will be held July 20-26?

“There is never a shortage of ideas from EAA members, AirVenture attendees, our partners, and from inside our own volunteer corps and staff,” Pelton said. “We’ll take a little time to enjoy this year’s accomplishments but will soon start planning for next year’s edition of The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”

For more information: EAA.org/AirVenture