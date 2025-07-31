Epic E1000 AX certified

The Epic E1000 AX has been certified.

Epic Aircraft has earned FAA Type Certification (TC) of its latest high-performance, single-engine, turboprop model, the E1000 AX.

The E1000 AX made its debut April 1, 2025, at the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

“Aircraft deliveries will begin this week at factory headquarters in Bend, Oregon,” said Doug King, CEO of Epic Aircraft. “We just completed a record-breaking sales quarter, and July is already the best sales month in company history. All 2025 E1000 AX production positions are filled, and sales are brisk for 2026 deliveries.”

Performance highlights include a full fuel payload of 1,177 pounds, maximum cruise speed of 333 knots, a climb rate of 4,000 feet per minute, maximum range of 1,560 nautical miles, and 34,000 foot maximum altitude.

The E1000 AX offers more than 25 new features over the E1000 GX including:

Automatic Yaw Damper: Engages automatically after takeoff and disengages before landing to maintain rudder coordination through the flight

Electronic Brake Hold: Electronically applies the brakes to prevent aircraft movement

Garmin GDL 60 with PlaneSync Technology: Automates database updates, enables remote access to check the state of your airplane and simplifies flight plan entry

GRA 5500 Radar Altimeter: Increases positional awareness with above-ground (AGL) radio altitude

Garmin Autothrottle and Autoland

True Blue Powe­r Intelligent Lithium-Ion Batteries

CoolView Windows: Blocks over 73% of infrared or heat coming through cockpit and cabin windows.

For more information: EpicAircraft.com