Backcountry foundation to raffle off Cessna 182

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) will award a restored 1958 Cessna 182 as the grand prize in its 2025-2026 raffle.

The 182 has been “extensively upgraded for aviation adventures in primitive and remote areas,” according to foundation officials.

Upgrades include:

  • STOL kit and wing extensions for enhanced lift and short takeoff/landing performance
  • Reinforced firewall and composite cowling
  • Heavy-duty nosewheel fork engineered for primitive airstrips and unimproved surfaces
  • Oversized backcountry tires
  • Extended fuel capacity
  • VFR avionics

“This is more than just an airplane — it’s a tool for exploration and a symbol of freedom,” said Brad Damm, the foundation’s executive director. “By entering the raffle, you’re not only getting a shot at owning a serious backcountry machine — you’re also investing in the future of public access to America’s most remote airstrips.”

Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds from the raffle fund the foundation’s initiatives to open new backcountry airstrips to the public.

Foundation officials note that the foundation will pay the federal income tax on the grand prize.

The raffle drawing will be held June 6, 2026.

For more information: JRBAF.org/Raffle

