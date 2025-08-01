Radiant Technology introduces new turn coordinator

RADIANT Technology has introduce its Panel Mount Turn Coordinator for experimental airplanes, which features an internal battery backup.

According to company officials, features include:

Provides the same information that a vacuum or high end electric gyro would provide, while utilizing a solid-state sensor.

Solid state design allows for near immediate recovery from events that would tumble older vacuum or electric gyros

Altimeter works from 0 to 20,000 feet

Automatically charges its internal battery from ship power (+12v)

Provides continuous feedback as to the state of charge of the internal battery, which runs for more than three hours in the loss of ship power

Designed for a standard 3 1/8-inch panel cutout

Provides digital yaw

Introductory price: $199.95 through August 2025.

For more information: RadiantInstruments.com

