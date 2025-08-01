General Aviation News

Radiant Technology introduces new turn coordinator

RADIANT Technology has introduce its Panel Mount Turn Coordinator for experimental airplanes, which features an internal battery backup.

According to company officials, features include:

  • Provides the same information that a vacuum or high end electric gyro would provide, while utilizing a solid-state sensor.
  • Solid state design allows for near immediate recovery from events that would tumble older vacuum or electric gyros
  • Altimeter works from 0 to 20,000 feet
  • Automatically charges its internal battery from ship power (+12v)
  • Provides continuous feedback as to the state of charge of the internal battery, which runs for more than three hours in the loss of ship power
  • Designed for a standard 3 1/8-inch panel cutout
  • Provides digital yaw

Introductory price: $199.95 through August 2025.

For more information: RadiantInstruments.com

