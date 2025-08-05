General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

A new life for Cirrus parachutes

By · · Leave a Comment

Duffle Bag.

Cirrus has introduced a collection of handcrafted, aviation-inspired travel bags using material repurposed from the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS).

The bags are handmade by Duluth Pack, the oldest canvas and leather bag maker in the United States, according to company officials.

Pilot Overnighter Bag.

The collection includes:

  • Duffel ($255)
  • Logbook Briefcase ($170)
  • Pilot Overnighter Bag ($500).
The Logbook Briefcase.

Cirrus parachutes used in the lining are composed of Kevlar, Nylon, and Vectran cordage. The parachute itself spans 2,349 square feet, with a diameter of 54.7 feet and contains cords stretching over a mile long, according to company officials.

The CAPS lining.

For more information: CirrusAircraft.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.