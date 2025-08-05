A new life for Cirrus parachutes

Duffle Bag.

Cirrus has introduced a collection of handcrafted, aviation-inspired travel bags using material repurposed from the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS).

The bags are handmade by Duluth Pack, the oldest canvas and leather bag maker in the United States, according to company officials.

Pilot Overnighter Bag.

The collection includes:

Duffel ($255)

Logbook Briefcase ($170)

Pilot Overnighter Bag ($500).

The Logbook Briefcase.

Cirrus parachutes used in the lining are composed of Kevlar, Nylon, and Vectran cordage. The parachute itself spans 2,349 square feet, with a diameter of 54.7 feet and contains cords stretching over a mile long, according to company officials.

The CAPS lining.

For more information: CirrusAircraft.com