A new life for Cirrus parachutes

Cirrus has introduced a collection of handcrafted, aviation-inspired travel bags using material repurposed from the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS).
The bags are handmade by Duluth Pack, the oldest canvas and leather bag maker in the United States, according to company officials.
The collection includes:
- Duffel ($255)
- Logbook Briefcase ($170)
- Pilot Overnighter Bag ($500).
Cirrus parachutes used in the lining are composed of Kevlar, Nylon, and Vectran cordage. The parachute itself spans 2,349 square feet, with a diameter of 54.7 feet and contains cords stretching over a mile long, according to company officials.
For more information: CirrusAircraft.com
Leave a Reply