Avidyne’s Vantage 12 certified for Cirrus aircraft

Avidyne Corporation has received FAA certification of the Vantage 12 Flight Display System for retrofit in Cirrus aircraft.

The Vantage 12 upgrade is initially targeted for retrofit in the more than 4,000 Entegra-equipped and pre-Entegra Cirrus SR20/22 Series aircraft, according to Avidyne officials.

Vantage 12 is designed as a modular upgrade for existing Cirrus aircraft, allowing customers to upgrade in stages — first to DFC90 autopilot, then adding IFDs, and then Vantage displays — or all at once, giving customers the flexibility to meet their budgetary requirements, Avidyne officials said, noting many Cirrus owners have already upgraded their autopilot and legacy navigators to DFC90 and IFDs in preparation for Vantage 12.

Avidyne’s EZ Install Kit makes the change from Entegra to Vantage 12 displays minimally invasive, with significantly reduced aircraft downtime for installation, company officials added.

Vantage 12, which features 12-inch LCD touchscreen displays for Primary Flight Display (PFD) and Multifunction Display (MFD), includes Synthetic Vision with 3D display of nearby terrain, traffic, obstacles, airports, and flight plan overlay, plus a hybrid touch user interface that enables pilots to control the system with touchscreen or dedicated knobs and buttons.

Each Vantage 12 display features an integrated Attitude Reference Sensor (ARS), providing dual-redundant input to the DFC90 digital autopilot for enhanced safety and reliability, allowing the MFD to mimic PFD functionality and for the autopilot to continue to fly the aircraft in the unlikely event of a PFD failure, according to company officials.

The Vantage 12 MFD offers full and split-screen displays of maps, as well as the ability to enter flight plans on the touchscreen display. Jeppesen Approach Charts and Airport Diagrams, plus implementation of digital VFR Charts as a base map, are also selectable, providing additional situational awareness, Avidyne officials said.

Vantage 12’s multiple user configurations, editable data blocks, and checklists share much of the same operational user interface as the IFD Series FMS/GPS/NAV/COM systems. Vantage 12 interfaces with existing engine instruments for both SIU and DAU configured aircraft.

Panels and overlays are serial-number specific to accommodate various configurations of the Cirrus fleet, and the larger Vantage 12 displays fit in the existing instrument panel area, company officials added.

Vantage 12 PFD and MFD displays with dual ARS and single Air Data Computer (ADC) for the Cirrus are $33,000 for the pair (with Entegra PFD/MFD core return). An option for ADC#2 and a second magnetometer (MAG#2) is available for $9,500.

An EZ Adapter Kit, which includes an EZ Adapter Harness plus PFD and MFD EZ Adapters is $2,100. The precut Panel Kit with hardware is $250. Panel overlays are available for $150.

For more information: Avidyne.com/Vantage