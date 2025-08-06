General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Cutter Aviation tapped as Tecnam dealer

By · · Leave a Comment

The Tecnam P-Mentor.

Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam has appointed Cutter Aviation as its Authorized Dealer for Arizona and California.

Cutter Aviation will offer the complete line of Tecnam aircraft, including the P2010, P-Mentor, and P2006T, as well as maintenance support.

Founded in 1928 by William P. Cutter, Cutter Aviation offers a variety of aviation services, including aircraft sales, maintenance, avionics, charter, and management at its nine locations in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas,

For more information: Tecnam.com, CutterAviation.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.