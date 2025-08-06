Cutter Aviation tapped as Tecnam dealer

The Tecnam P-Mentor.

Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam has appointed Cutter Aviation as its Authorized Dealer for Arizona and California.

Cutter Aviation will offer the complete line of Tecnam aircraft, including the P2010, P-Mentor, and P2006T, as well as maintenance support.

Founded in 1928 by William P. Cutter, Cutter Aviation offers a variety of aviation services, including aircraft sales, maintenance, avionics, charter, and management at its nine locations in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas,

For more information: Tecnam.com, CutterAviation.com