AvNav upgrades with ClearSky AI and 3D map

AvNav, an electronic flight bag (EFB) for general aviation pilots, unveiled its latest release at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, which includes ClearSky AI, a flight planning assistant that suggests flyable VFR/IFR windows up to 10 days in advance.

The update also includes a redesigned 3D terrain and satellite map engine, offering GPU-accelerated performance, wrapped terrain visuals, and raster/vector hybrid overlays for in-flight and pre-flight planning, according to company officials.

“We’ve combined technologies that previously lived in silos — AI, 3D terrain, weather modeling, and even radio transcription — into one portable, affordable EFB,” said Sanjay Kumar, founder of AvNav.

AvNav, which runs on iPad, Android, and the web, is available under a single plan at $184.95 a year or $19.95 a month. A 60-day free trial is available at AvNav.com.

