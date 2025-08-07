New owner for KLAL FBO

Aero Centers has acquired the Sheltair FBO at Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL), adding it to the company’s existing FBO operations at the Florida airport.

With the acquisition, Aero Centers’ total KLAL footprint exceeds 30 acres and includes more than 125,000 square feet of hangar and office space, according to company officials.

Aero Centers plans to invest in facility improvements, as well as enhance customer amenities, company officials added.

This acquisition is the latest step in Aero Centers’ expansion strategy and follows recent growth in other markets, including Aero Center Atlanta at (KPDK) in Georgia, Aero Center Casper at Casper/Natrona County International Airport (KCPR) in Wyoming, Aero Center Spokane at Spokane International Airport (KGEG) in Washington, Aero Center Felts Field at Felts Field Airport (KSFF) in Spokane, Aero Center Wilmington at Wilmington International Airport (KILM), and AeroCenter Tallahassee at Tallahassee International Airport (KTLH) in Florida.

For more information: AeroCenters.com