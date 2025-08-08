Sporty’s unveils new Flight Gear bags

Sporty’s has introduced its newest generation of its Flight Gear line — six new bags designed using customer feedback from thousands of flight hours and real-world testing at Sporty’s, according to company officials.

New bags include:

Flight Gear Crosswind Bag ($59.95), which includes padded headset and iPad pockets, magnetic chart pocket, water bottle and radio holders, internal Gear Mod wall, and more.

Flight Gear Dual Headset Duffle ($79.95), which includes center compartment with iPad sleeve, Gear Mod wall, organizer panel, key clip, and more.

Flight Gear iPad Bag ($69.95), which includes iPad pocket with charging passthrough, headset hanger, plus multiple mesh interior pockets.

Flight Gear Side Slip Bag ($49.95), which includes adjustable shoulder strap with phone holder, top handle, iPad charging passthrough, and collapsible side pockets.

Flight Gear Tailwind Backpack ($99.95), which includes a main pocket with headset hanger, laptop/iPad sleeves plus charging passthrough, fuel tester pockets, organizer panel, and Gear Mod wall.

Flight Gear Stealth Backpack ($79.95), which includes hideaway backpack straps and shoulder strap, headset hanger, laptop/iPad pocket, magnetic front pocket, and Gear Mod wall.

All Flight Gear bags are available at Sportys.com/FlightGear.