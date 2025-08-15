STC approved for new Top Cub prop

Sensenich Propeller has earned a new Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its adjustable pitch composite propellers on the CubCrafters CC18-180 Top Cub equipped with Lycoming 180-hp engines.

According to company officials, benefits of Sensenich composite propellers include:

Lighter weight for increased useful load

Improved performance in both climb and cruise

Adjustable pitch for mission-specific optimization

Smooth operation with reduced vibration

Extended service life of 2,000 hours or 8 years

Optional carbon fiber spinner available.

“The Top Cub is a perfect match for our propeller — lightweight, rugged, and mission-flexible,” said Steve Boser, managing partner.

This latest certification adds to Sensenich’s expanding list of general aviation platforms approved for composite propeller installations, which includes:

Cessna 172 (with 180 hp conversion)

Piper PA-12, PA-14, and PA-18

Company officials add they are pursuing STCs for additional popular aircraft models, including:

Piper Cherokee series

Early-model Cessna 172s

Classic aircraft in the 65–115 hp range

For more information: Sensenich.com