AviationManuals surpasses 3,500 clients in 78 countries

WASHINGTON, D.C. — AviationManuals, a provider of aircraft manual development services and flight operations Safety Management System (SMS) software for business aviation, recently exceeded 3,500 clients in 78 countries and territories since its founding in 1996.

AviationManuals has delivered nearly 3,000 RVSM/International Operations Manuals and more than 1,200 custom Flight Operations Manuals for multiple registries.

The company has more than 600 subscribers to its International Operations Update Service and eBulletins, and, in just the past several years, has provided 950 Datalink and ADS-B Letters of Authorization.

In addition, there are more than 1,200 users of AviationManuals SMS software, known as ARC, with that number accelerating over the past two years, according to CEO Mark Baier.

Recently, Universal Weather and Aviation selected AviationManuals as Universal’s preferred Safety Management System (SMS) provider for its clients. AviationManuals SMS software, as well as SMS, will be available via uvGO, Universal’s do-it-yourself app and online tool that allows business aircraft operators to plan, build, and manage missions worldwide, from beginning to end.

AviationManuals recently acquired Maximum Manuals of Carlsbad, Calif.

The acquisition allows AviationManuals to expand its product line to create tailored Minimum Equipment Lists (MELs) and provide Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) application packages for aircraft operators.

Through the acquisition, AviationManuals gained several hundred aircraft operator and owner customers, as well as a custom software application that aids in the development of manuals online.

This past summer, AviationManuals unveiled customized packages for private aircraft operators to comply with new European regulations, which cover “non-commercial flight operations with complex motor-powered aircraft, commonly referred to as Part-NCC.