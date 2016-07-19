General Aviation News

Third class medical reform reality

by 28 Comments

On July 15, general aviation changed forever.

That’s when President Barack Obama signed into law an FAA authorization extension that includes third class medical reform.

“Medical reforms are now the law, and that’s a big win for general aviation,” said Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) President Mark Baker.

AOPA President Mark Baker

AOPA President Mark Baker

“This is the most significant legislative victory for general aviation in decades.”

“These reforms will provide relief to hundreds of thousands of pilots from an outdated, costly, and unnecessarily burdensome system,” he continued. “It will help pilots save time, money, and frustration.”

Jack Pelton

Jack Pelton

“What a great moment for recreational aviators who have been burdened with unnecessary regulations and expense with regard to medical certification,” said Jack J. Pelton, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) CEO/Chairman. “There have been doubters who were skeptical that this would become reality, but there were many more pilots who saw this as the most important advocacy effort EAA has pursued in years.”

Both Baker and Pelton noted it has taken “years of commitment and hard work to make these reforms a reality.”

It was four years ago, in 2012, when AOPA and EAA petitioned the FAA for changes to the third class medical.

Intense lobbying by those GA advocacy groups led to little action on the FAA’s part, but a lot of support in Congress.

Senator James Inhofe

Senator James Inhofe

Led by Senator James Inhofe, who sponsored the Pilot’s Bill of Rights 1 and 2, medical reform was included in several bills in the Senate, while House members Sam Graves (R-Mo.) and Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) championed the reforms in the House.

At one point third class medical reform was even attached to a defense spending bill, but didn’t make it through the process.

But this time it made it all the way in a bill that temporarily extends the FAA authorization.

And while the authorization only keeps the FAA running through 2017, the medical reforms are permanent.

What’s next?

The legislation gives the FAA 180 days to enact new regulations. Unfortunately, there’s no immediate consequence if the agency doesn’t meet that deadline, according to GA advocates.

However, under the new law, if the FAA does not issue regulations within one year from July 15, 2016, the date the President signed the bill into law, then it cannot take enforcement action against a pilot for not holding a valid third class medical certificate as long as the pilot makes a good faith effort to comply with the legislation.

In other words, once the legislation has been enacted, pilots will be able to fly under its provisions within one year — less if the rulemaking is completed more quickly, according to AOPA officials.

In the meantime, pilots need to continue to comply with the current medical certification requirements in order to fly.

“The reforms are now law and that means we’re in the home stretch when it comes to getting more pilots flying without compelling them to repeatedly go through the expensive and burdensome medical certification process,” said Baker. “But there’s more work to do to ensure that the law is translated into regulations that make sense and work in the real world.”

What’s are the reforms?

Under the reforms, pilots who have held a valid medical certificate any time in the decade prior to July 15, 2016, may not need to take another FAA medical exam. The 10-year period applies to both regular and special issuance medicals.

Pilots whose most recent medical certificate was revoked, suspended, withdrawn, or denied will need to obtain a new medical certificate before they can operate under the reforms.

After meeting the initial requirements to fly under the reforms, pilots will need to visit a state-licensed physician — not an Aviation Medical Examiner — at least once every four years and provide an FAA-developed checklist of issues to be discussed during the visit. Both you and your physician will need to sign the checklist saying that you discussed the items on it. You will then need to make a note of the visit and include the checklist in your logbook.

MasterLogbook Case 2

You do not need to report the outcome of the visit or file any paperwork with the FAA unless you are specifically requested to do so.

You also must take a free online course on aeromedical factors every two years, which will be offered through the AOPA Air Safety Institute.

Pilots who have never held an FAA medical certificate will need to go through the medical certification process only once. Even pilots who have a medical condition that requires a special issuance medical certificate will only have to go through the process once in most cases.

“Under the old system, pilots flying on a special issuance medical were often expected to repeat the process year after year. They might have to send reams of documentation to the FAA for evaluation, repeat expensive and medically unnecessary tests for health conditions that are unchanged, and spend weeks or months grounded while they wait for the FAA to review their file,” said Baker. “These reforms put decisions about medical care back into the hands of pilots and their personal physicians, people who know them well and have an ongoing interest in their health and wellbeing.”

Pilots flying under the new rules will be allowed to operate aircraft that weigh up to 6,000 pounds, carry up to five passengers, plus the pilot in command, fly at altitudes below 18,000 feet, and at speeds of up to 250 knots. Pilots, if appropriately rated, can fly VFR or IFR in qualified aircraft.

The new rules include twin-engine aircraft, as long as the plane meets the definition of a covered aircraft.

Want to fly a plane that carries more than five passengers or weighs more than 6,000 pounds?

You’ll need to keep going through the third class medical process. That means visiting an AME for your medical exam and renewing your medical certificate as needed.

What happened to the driver’s license medical?

While the initial petition for reform asked for a driver’s license medical, similar to the sport pilot rules, compromises had to be made to get the legislation through Congress.

AOPA officials, who say they have been working to reform the medical process for decades, noted they “ran into roadblocks at every turn,” when they tried to expand the driver’s license medical to more pilots.

“The FAA did not respond to our 2012 petition, and while the agency did initiate rulemaking, that process quickly stalled and it became clear that the regulatory path was blocked,” officials noted in a FAQ section on the association’s website.

“In the legislative process that followed, some lawmakers made it absolutely clear that they would not support legislation that completely eliminated the third class medical or depended on a driver’s license medical standard. The compromises we arrived at represent the very best deal we could get for pilots while winning sufficient support in Congress to keep the legislation alive. We recognize that not every pilot who was hoping for relief will get it. Nevertheless, this legislation will help thousands of pilots, and that’s worth doing.”

The good news

The new legislation actually expands the number of pilots and aircraft who will be eligible to fly under third class medical reforms, compared to the initial petition in 2012.

Changes in medical petition and actual reform

 

What if my medical expires before the law takes effect?

If your medical certificate expires before the new regulations take effect, you may choose to renew it in order to keep flying.

Whether or not you choose to renew your medical certificate to cover the gap period, you will be allowed to fly as soon as the new rules take effect, provided your medical expired within the 10-year window preceding enactment of the legislation.

But want if your medical becomes more than 10 years old before the law takes effect?

The clock on the 10-year lookback starts the day the legislation is enacted, not when its provisions take effect, which could be up to one year later. So, the date the legislation becomes law — July 15, 2016 — is the date that counts when it comes to determining whether your certificate was valid within the 10-year window.

If the last time you held a valid medical was more than 10 years, you will need to go through the medical certification process one more time in order to fly under the new regulations.

Want to know more? Both AOPA and EAA have a FAQ section on the new law on their websites.

Janice Wood

Janice Wood is editor of General Aviation News.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. For all you people that don’t understand, please listen carefully. In order to fly under basic med, all you need to do is go to an M.D. if he doesn’t sign off on your check off list, you go and see another M.D. if he doesn’t sigh off on your check off list, you go see another M.D. You keep doing this until you find an M.D. that will sigh off your check off list, you fold your check off list, place it in your log book. End of story. This goes especially for Sarah A. that doesn’t listen to anyone. You are making a mountain out of a molehill. Do it, it works. Enjoy..

    Reply

  2. Jeffrey, I have much experience in litigation… especially the high cost of litigation! Jeffrey, how many times have you been sued for over $200,000? Don’t believe TV and the lying media. Know this, most expensive legal cases are settled in the hallway when the defense believes it’s less expensive for the insurance company. Then the physician/s pay a higher premium. How much experience, if any, do you have in a court room? After you get sued a few times you will learn how and why the rest of us read, have knowledge, reality and write truth into our comments. Another thing, I do stand up for myself – MANY TIMES! Sarah is correct, very correct and time will prove her, myself and others to be correct and yes, we all wish to be incorrect.

    The alphabets are over tooting their horn. Basic Med is a joke and the alphabets are giving us “FREE’ spin training! What they gave us in reality is huge amount of brown matter and it stinks. The Pilot’s BoR aka ‘Basic Med’ is a dream come true for litigation attorneys! Believe it or not, MD after someone’s name does not mean Me Dumb! ALL physicians are intelligent enough to read the new FAA form AC 68-1 document and know it will set them up for litigation right or wrong! Win or lose they will pay out $ in the form of defense lawyer fees, higher insurance premiums or actual out of pocket expense when they get sued – believe me, they WILL get sued and you can take that to the bank! Why would any physician set themselves up for failure this way? Today many physicians are associated with or work for larger medical institutions (think hospital or medical group), the larger “employer” will forbid their “employees” from signing the new FAA form AC 68-1 document. Any physician who signs the FAA form AC 68-1 document will have litigation lawyers salivating! I personally would not be the patient of a physician DUMB enough to sign the FAA form AC 68-1 document. Anyone who believes otherwise is:

    a). a dreamer.
    b). naive and not wise to the hopeless legal situation in America.
    c). just arrived illegally.
    d). all the above.

    In the end, the do nothings at the FAA (tail) won and we citizens (dog) have lost ( = another freedom gone)! It is a tail wagging the dog scenario. Posters who ask for help to get your license back, do what the great Bob Hoover did, go to another country with less lawyers and where the tail doesn’t wag the dog :-). Now go take on the day and remember, most FAA employees make more money doing nothing then most Americans will make in their lifetime. There, didn’t I make your day :-(.

    I finish with “Illegitimi non carborundum” Google it, it will cheer you up and follow the sage advice!

    Reply

  3. The posts are excellent and reflective of reality … There is hardly an American federal bureaucracy more arrogant and detached from common sense as the FAA…which in its present form should be dissolved by congress as an obstructive and counterproductive empire .. Today – at age 82 , I still meet class one medical; standards and can meet proficiency standards …..Nevertheless – 22 years ago – I was forced to retire at age 60 by these myopic idiots with far too much authority … and far too little contact with practical and rational perspective .
    I do concur that the FAA is driven by corrupt lobby influence to relentlessly shrink general private aviation to prioritize airspace for executive , airline and military ops …An endlessly expanding jungle of changing regulations and compliances are one of their more effective methods !

    Reply

  4. i am a pilot since 1975 , and can not get a medical certificate in effect from the FAA !!!
    for some one who can help me , i will give all detail . some one who can help call 718-413-6175
    Arie

    Reply

  5. It seems that the AOPA, EAA or the FAA can not answer the question. What is the difference medically, mentally or physically flying a LSA or a C-152/172, PA-140/180?

    Reply

  6. And they can’t figure out why more folks don’t enter GA? You guys are patting yourself on the back for not achieving the goal of eliminating medical exams for 3rd class? SMH. Keep taking forever. I’m not dealing with the nonsense. I’ll finish a sport license and save my investment money for when I can buy and fly what I want.

    Reply

    • Best thing said. “you know if your fit to fly” there are going to be plenty of MD’s that will sign you off (needing a doctor to sign someone off for medical marijuana has not slowed that market down) were still going on the assumption the the FAA won’t make complying with this new law soooo complex that it will be unusable….they have 10 1/2 months to screw it up and you can be assured having just had that much of their “control and power taken away” they will…..their noses are way out of joint!!! Just my thoughts

      Reply

  7. It is interesting that in all the press on this that not any that I have seen discuss the fact that to fly internationally a Private Pilot will still need to comply with ICAO to be legal. That means no Canada, Mexico of jaunts to the carib for Private Pilots that don’t have a valid FAA medical.

    I suspect that ramp checks for visitors will include a request for current medicals as well as the customs stuff starting next year

    Reply

  8. Sarah A …unfortunately for all of us, you’re spot-on.

    But there’s still just one more ‘minor’ ‘reality’, that so many folks just don’t (won’t?) seem to ‘get’.

    ….I say this as a (hopeless) Aviation romantic, and (retired) Professional Pilot, humbled by a wide range of experience from Skydiving to Airline flying, and a 25+ year member of both AOPA & EAA:

    Let’s have a look at the two ‘Grass-Roots’ ‘Non-Profit’ organizations, that are supposed to be representing the (now just about extinct) ‘Average Joe’ ‘GENERAL Aviation’ pilot that had the most hands in initiating, pushing and following through on this so-called “most significant legislative victory for general aviation in decades.”

    AOPA and EAA

    …currently headed by (appointed, NOT member voted) ex-Corporate CEO’s still drawing (absurd) CEO level Wages from a NON-PROFIT ‘Associations’ Average-Joe members, ‘flown’ around in mega-expensive, Turbine (Corporate) aircraft doing OUR? ‘Business’ in expensive, lush resorts, provided and paid for by said membership, who are shamelessly deluged by the Association and its ‘affiliates’ with weekly solicitations for ‘goods & services’, and have in fact, ironically, become one of the many active and willing participants in the demise of ‘General Aviation’ …and unfortunately, part of the problem, certainly NOT the solution.

    We’re told all this excess is justified …in fact required, so that we can have people “experienced” with the ways of Washington, (Corporate) lobbying and (Big) Business in order to have (OUR?) voices heard and issues addressed. (sound familiar?) When the perverted reality is that it is just this type of ‘Mind-Set’ this (USA?) ‘Corporate Mentality” (pursuit of ‘profit’ solely for its own sake, while providing the least amount of service that can be gotten away with) that has been the primary contributor to the Graveyard Spiral ‘General Aviation’ has been unable to recover from.

    Mr. Peltons last gig was with Cessna Aircraft Company, who like Piper, and others in the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s not only supported, but actually CREATED’ a market for ‘General Aviation’ by providing aircraft, not only for the affluent, but airplanes that the ‘Average-Joe’ could actually afford, now gives us the $400,000+ venerable C172. A basic, single engine, 4 place, fixed gear, fixed prop, simple low HP ‘Light Airplane’. One whose basic airframe has been around for over half a century and whose R & D, tooling and most all other initial development costs have long since been paid for many times over, decades ago. Essentially a (very) old airframe design with a few tweaks, and upgraded to some modern avionics (which also SHOULD cost substantially less than their steam gauge, analog counterparts)

    Cessna, Piper, Beechcraft etc. has decided, long ago, that Corporate (Turbine) aircraft is where the ‘monies at’ (and extremely lucrative amount of money at that) And the LSA (industry) has, it seems, quickly succumbed to the disease …behold the Cub Crafters Carbon Cub; …an even simpler TWO place, basic, fixed gear, fixed prop, low HP ‘LIGHT SPORT’ airplane” with a basic avionics package for the bargain price of just under 200K! This is what has been/is still primarily responsible for the demise of ‘General Aviation’ …as those of us who numbered among what was generally perceived to make up its largest segment during the 60’s, 70’s and into the early 90’s have been so fortunate to have been a part of.

    We must all come to grips with the fact that ‘General Aviation’ is now solely ‘Business Aviation’ NOT the little guys flying around for personal or ‘recreational’ purposes in Cessnas & Cherokees.

    Repeat: General Aviation is now ‘Business Aviation’ …Long Live The King!

    Even IF this “most significant legislative victory for general aviation in decades” actually lived up to its rhetoric …the sad fact is it would probably only have kept the current, dwindling, ageing members of the ‘General Aviation’ Pilot population on life support, thus delaying the inevitable end of the ‘Spiral’ a decade or two longer.

    Please …it is time for some ‘honesty’ —- (source: GAMA Stats)

    …. In 1979/80, the peak of GA aircraft production, almost 20,000 piston airplanes rolled off the assembly lines with a US population of about 200 million. The average price of an airplane was 2-3 times that of a (the average) new car. …In 2013, with a population of just over 300 million people, about 500 pistons are produced/delivered each year …and the average prices are almost 2-3 times the (median) price of a house.

    And while I’m not so naive (or young and foolish) or unappreciative to not understand that it was (is?) the engine of capitalism that made ‘GENERAL’ Aviation attainable to most of the masses in the first place, and ‘Business Aviation’ was indeed a (if not ‘The’) very large and essential part of ‘General Aviation’ which fueled that engine …unfortunately, it has been becoming (painfully) obvious to me (and I suspect more than just a ‘vocal minority’ of our ‘community’) that AOPA, EAA, Flying (magazine) and all who’ve been a welcomed part of my life during my almost 40 year love affair with Aviation, have morphed into what indeed it seems ‘Corporate America’ has equally mutated into …’Business’ entities whose SOLE purpose appears to be the pursuit of profit …SOLELY for its own sake, and the unlimited enrichment of its upper echelons.”

    The final, irrefutable evidence is not that our illustrious ‘leaders’ of AOPA & EAA are congratulating themselves on the fact that they essentially failed at securing what was actually requested and proposed by (their?) membership, and really all that was ‘needed’: an extension of the LSA rules to cover 4-6 seat light aircraft , VFR for primarily ‘recreational’ purposes …in fairness, not really their fault as anyone can, no matter what their background, ‘status’ or financial where-with-all can fail in that ‘Fiasco’ we call the US Government …

    …NO …they insult our intelligence (as well as their own) with ‘SPIN’ worthy of the best of what we’ve all been forced to endure from the Corporate-Congressional-Industrial-Complex over the last few decades …by trying to con us into believing how “great this will be” …what a difference it will make, when the 99% (pun intended) of us who exist in the ‘real world’ know all too well to the contrary! It’s now all too evident that ‘They’ in essence have become and are no different than ‘Them’ …but how devastatingly unfortunate for all of us that they (ALPA & EAA) are, for the purposes of representation, the only game(s) in town.

    Apologies for the (long) rant folks. I’m a 40 years experienced in Airline, Air-taxi, ‘Corporate’, Flight School and ‘Recreational’ Aviation (General Aviation) currently grounded (due to …you guessed it …’expense’ and regulation) aircraft owner.

    So yea …you would be reasonable to conclude that the above was just the ‘ranting & raving’ of a ‘disgruntled’, defeated sad SOB

    …or, if you’re really intellectually honest with yourselves….

    Thanks for puttin’ up with me

    Reply

    • BMD I hear you and I agree, the cost of a simple single engine, fixed gear aircraft is truly just incomprehensible.

      20 years ago I bought a Cherokee and earned just a PVT SEL and I’ve had it at the same airport that whole time, and while not accomplished with ratings and certifications beyond my original PVT SEL I have enjoyed it immensely.

      I’m certain there are hundreds of thousands who would enjoy just the same PVT SEL if it were reasonably obtainable.

      I’ve watched the cost of everything from a paper chart to a new plane go crazy and it was already ridiculous 20 years ago.

      Breaks my heart to even think about how many of the old timers out on the ramp have just given up between medicals and repair costs, not to mention the cost of a used plane if they wanted to replace one.

      I have to agree, there is no representation for the GA enthusiast, unless he is a 1%er, but certainly not for the remaining 99%.

      Your not at all ranting, you just see through the spin.

      Happy landings!

      Reply

  9. As I see it not much has really changed or will. I doubt the average Primary Care Provider (PCP) will want to take the responsibility for approving a person to fly when they are anything but in perfect health. So all those conditions that we senior pilots have that got us into the LSA category to start with will still be a roadblock. Does anyone really think that your family doctor would sign you off for flying if you have a nice big scar from heart surgery or any of the other numerous conditions that ground us unless we can get a special issuance. So in the end you will probably have to find an AME to sign you off since they are more familiar with the regulations but then they still might not want to take the risk that usually gets passed on to the FAA. My medical is 15 years out of date and if I thought I had a chance at a special issuance I would go for it but my problem is not a common one and nobody I have contacted seems to know if it has ever been allowed on special issuance so there is no way to get a good reading on how OKC will feel about it. And of course that is where Catch 22 comes into play, if I try and fail then I lose LSA as well.

    So as I see it there is not much to hoot about with the new law. Personally I am tempted to put the question forward with my PCP since there is an AME in the same medical group and he might have some idea of the possibilities (he went to med school in Granada of all places). Of course if he does the exam for the 3rd class he has my complete medical history to scrutinize so no omissions are allowed. Basic rule has always been keep your regular doctor and your AME separate, what they don’t know (or can observe from the limited exam) can’t stop you from getting your 3ed class and flying.

    Reply

    • Sarah… if I understand the new legislation correctly, your primary care provider is replacing your AME by “approving a person to fly”. The regulation is requiring you to see you PCP one every four years and note that visit in your logbook. There is no pass/fail. There is no reporting to the FAA. It is to be a simple notation that you’ve seen a doctor. I believe the bigger idea is to encourage people to pursue health with the help of their doctor. Pilots have self-certified for decades. Being proactive with your health will just give us one more tool to use to continue self-certifying.

      Reply

      • But just how many family doctors will want to take on the responsibility of approving someone as fit for flying if they have the usual medical conditions that get people grounded like heart disease. My guess is that most will feel themselves qualified to pass such judgement and decline to fill out that form with their signature attached. So there you go, you will probably need an AME anyway to sign off that form since they actually know something about flying and what medical conditions are acceptable. It is fine to require the trip to the family doctor at least one in four years but when you add in the form for the doctor to sign off that is where you get into problems. Like all the other added on requirements the COngress came up with it just chips away at the usefulness of the relaxation of the regulations. And now since it was done by Congress and not the FAA themselves we have to deal with those slimy individuals if we ever want to have some sanity imposed and fix those add on’s. Maybe a good overhauling of the members of the House and Senate will make things go smoother for PBOR3 and fix PBOR2 to get what we wanted, the ability to fly the smaller and simpler GA aircraft with just a Drivers License.

        Reply

      • I did not see “Approve” in any of the description I read in this article. All I saw was that you and your doctor sign off on the fact that you “discussed” the questions on the list. That is all, no approval in anything I saw.

        Reply

        • From the AOPA briefing on the effects of the new legislation:

          ” At least once every four years, you’ll need to visit a state-licensed physician. At the visit, you’ll need to provide your physician with an FAA-generated checklist, and your physician will need to certify that he or she has performed an examination and discussed all the items on the checklist, including medications, with you. Your physician will have to certify that he is unaware of any medical conditions that, as presently treated, could interfere with your ability to safely operate an aircraft.
          You will then need to make a note of the visit and include the completed checklist in your logbook. You do not need to report the outcome of the visit to the FAA unless you are specifically requested to do so. ”

          Note the part in the middle that the physician will be certifying that they performed the examination and that they are unaware of any conditions that will interfere with your ability to fly. THAT IS WHERE THE AVERAGE DOCTOR WILL FEEL UNQUALIFIED AND THAT IS WHY YOU END UP AT AN AME OFFICE LOOKING FOR A DOCTOR WHO WILL SIGN YOU OFF.

          I am serious about this, in today’s environment of litigation it should be easy to understand the issue. You go out and crash causing injury to others so the lawyers get into the picture looking for deep pockets to pick. Enter the doctor you certified you safe to operate an aircraft with their deep pocket. Do you see the problem now? You no longer have the FAA as the agency who certified you as fit based on detailed requirements and specially certified physicians performing the initial exam to their specifications and mountains of data to back up any special issuance. Now it is just the average family doctor with a vague checklist and no specific knowledge of the medical requirements for flying.

          In reality if you are safe to drive you are safe to fly but the hopes for a drivers license medical went out the windows when Congress got into the picture. All we really needed was an extension of LSA to cover the basic 4 seat non-complex aircraft and we would have been in great shape.

          Reply

          • To Sarah A and All,

            I think you are reading way too much into this. I am no attorney, medical doctor or anything other than an average person. I’ve seen many people get scared at the sight of an attorney and think that when they speak it is law. Well, I’m here to say that’s all “Hog Wash”. A court of law does that with attorney’s arguing both sides of the problem. In addition a civil case takes 5 plus years to get to trial if ever. Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself. Common Sense prevails.

            All your doctor is going to say is this, “At the time of the examination he/she felt you were qualified and fit to fly”. Nothing more. They can’t predict the future. Medicine is a practice and not a specific science. Besides, how many times does someone go for a second or third opinion.

            I firmly believe if you use plain old “Common Sense” things will work out just fine. Again, you are reading way too much into this.

            Reply

            • Jeffrey I respect your right to disagree but I also think you are not really considering the big picture. As you admitted the doctor is stating you are qualified for flying when they sign the form but how many doctors will feel that they are qualified to make that judgement given NO experience with aerospace medicine. I think we will all find that most doctors will hesitate at signing you off unless you have a long history with them and have built up enough trust that when you say that you are fit for flight even with some medical conditions present they are willing to accept that as true. As I said these days everyone is afraid of potential liability and that will likely weigh on the doctor’s mind. So unless you are a perfect specimen there is going to be some reluctance, maybe you can get them to go along, maybe you won’t. So if only a perfect specimen stands a good chance and the others need an AME with their greater knowledge and experience that we have not gained much. And no you would not be getting a 3rd class from that AME, it would just be the four year approval.

              The truth is we do not know how this is going to work out, I am just reading the tea leaves and giving it my best guess and only time will tell if I am right or wrong. I would love to be proven wrong, I am just afraid I will be proven right.

              Reply

              • To Sarah and All,

                Yes, I also respect your opinion. But, I stand by mine and say “Stand Up for Yourself” don’t be afraid of lawyers. They are not always correct and most of them don’t know a damn thing about aircraft other than they go up and down.

                Remember,If that was the case then nobody would go out of the house and also be worried when the house will collapse.

                Another point I want to make is this, If you go out on the town and have a bender. Are you then going to run to your doctor every time to pronounce you fit to fly ? Or every time you are feeling queasy because of what you ate the night before are you going to run to the doctor ? Like the other commenters, You are really the only one who can determine if you are fit to fly. If you don’t feel good then don’t fly. Pure and simple.

                What are you scared of ? Anyone can sue anyone for anything anytime. Your plane can be at fault. Even a brand new plane right out of the factory door still can have airworthy issues.

                Again, my advice is to use common sense and not get so wrapped up in this. Buy insurance.

                Reply

          • “Your physician will have to certify that he is unaware of any medical conditions that, as presently treated, could interfere with your ability to safely operate an aircraft.”

            So, you know this? If this is really the case, then you might as well keep getting your bi-annual physical. It does not really affect me, because I will be flying LSA anyway. However, I really think that your regular doctor has no way to determine that you are fit for PIC. Actually, I don’t really think that anyone other than yourself is capable of making that determination. I truly hope that all this drum beating and dancing in the street is not all over just getting our so called representatives in the kingdom to give us another kind of enema.

            Reply

            • On a day to day basis yes it is up to the pilot to determine if they are fit to fly and the new law does address that by requiring an on-line course to enlighten you on how to best assess your fitness on any given day. The problem is that every four years medical checklist where your doctor has to certify that they see nothing wrong with you that precludes your ability to safely operate an aircraft. So you manage to get your doctor to stick their neck out and say you are safe to fly with whatever medical conditions you have so that is fine. Then for the next four years it it up to you as an educated pilot to make the decision on medical fitness prior to every flight just like you would otherwise and that is no different than assessing the weather and the aircraft’s mechanical shape.

              The only problem I see is that the average doctor might give in to the fear of litigation and not want to certify as fit on the one day in four years that you are obliged to see them. And yes Jeffrey we should not give in to fear of the lawyers but the doctor might have a different point of view on this. When they certify you fit for flight with whatever pre-existing medical conditions you might have then they have taken on the legal liability for that action. If one of those conditions in some way has some relevance to a crash that causes injury to others than their part in making you legal to fly will come under scrutiny. So it could well become a struggle to convince a doctor who sees you rarely (if ever before) to make that certification. Yes they do certify people capable of performing other tasks as required by employers or law but there is a big difference between most of those activities and this mysterious world of aviation that is the domain of the “Right Stuff”. The doctor might need to be educated that flying is not really any more physically demanding than driving a car and since they are not ratting you out to the DMV as unfit to drive then why not go fly as well.

              Yes I am a pessimist but I think there will be problems with finding cooperative physicians out there given their adversity to take on legal risk and put their.financial success up for grabs by greedy ambulence chasers. Just wait and see what happens when the first pilot with this new certification goes and crashes causing injury to others, those damned lawyers are very skilled at sniffing out a big payday.

              Reply

          • Yes, I see the problem, and I am aware that lawyers don’t really give a damn about the facts. But, in fact, the doctor did not confirm that you were fit to act as PIC. All he did was to affirm that he did not know whether you were or not, and really, that it is not his job to do so.

            The average doctor, in fact, any doctor should feel unqualified to perform the duties of an AME, because they are and have no reason to be so qualified. I see where this is now all screwed up. How in the world did we ever get LSA?

            Reply

          • To Sarah A …unfortunately for all of us, you’re spot-on.

            Unless I read AOPA’s Q&A incorrectly, we are essentially ‘substituting’ an FAA designated Medical Examiner with a ‘civilian’ Physician. In our hyper-litigious society (especially in the area of ‘Medical Malpractice’) after the 1st. lawsuit is filed …it’ll all be over. As always, it really won’t matter on the technicalities of the law in this instance (as is the case for most ‘lawsuits’) In our country, it’s always, unfortunately, been about one thing …money. Even in the most frivolous of lawsuits, and more often even the ‘threat’ of them, the costs are usually outrageous ….and too many Physicians have already had their fill.

            I sincerely hope that I (we) will be proved wrong …but probably should know better.

            But there’s still just one more ‘minor’ ‘reality’, that so many folks just don’t (or won’t?) seem to ‘get’.

            ….I say this as a (hopeless) Aviation romantic, and (retired) Professional Pilot, humbled by a wide range of experience from Skydiving to Airline flying, and a 25+ year member of both AOPA & EAA:

            Let’s have a look at the two ‘Grass-Roots’ ‘Non-Profit’ organizations, that are supposed to be representing the (now just about extinct) ‘Average Joe’ ‘GENERAL Aviation’ pilot that had the most hands in initiating, pushing and following through on this so-called “most significant legislative victory for general aviation in decades.”

            AOPA and EAA

            …currently headed by (appointed, NOT member voted) ex-Corporate CEO’s still drawing (absurd) CEO level wages from NON-PROFIT ‘Associations’ Average-Joe members, ‘flown’ around in mega-expensive, Turbine (Corporate) aircraft doing OUR? ‘Business’ in expensive, lush resorts, provided and paid for by said membership, who are shamelessly deluged by the Association and its ‘affiliates’ with weekly solicitations for ‘goods & services’, and have in fact, ironically, become one of the many active and willing participants in the demise of ‘General Aviation’ …and unfortunately, part of the problem, certainly NOT the solution.

            We’re told all this excess is justified …in fact required, so that we can have people “experienced” with the ways of Washington, (Corporate) lobbying and (Big) Business in order to have (OUR?) voices heard and issues addressed. (sound familiar?) When the perverted reality is that it is just this type of ‘Mind-Set’ this (USA?) ‘Corporate Mentality” (pursuit of ‘profit’ solely for its own sake, while providing the least amount of service that can be gotten away with) that has been the primary contributor to the Graveyard Spiral ‘General Aviation’ has been unable to recover from.

            Mr. Peltons last gig was with Cessna Aircraft Company, who like Piper, and others in the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s not only supported, but actually CREATED’ a market for ‘General Aviation’ by providing aircraft, not only for the affluent, but airplanes that the ‘Average-Joe’ could actually afford, now gives us the $400,000+ venerable C172. A basic, single engine, 4 place, fixed gear, fixed prop, simple low HP ‘Light Airplane’. One whose basic airframe has been around for over half a century and whose R & D, tooling and most all other initial development costs have long since been paid for many times over, decades ago. Essentially a (very) old airframe design with a few tweaks, and upgraded to some modern avionics (which also SHOULD cost substantially less than their steam gauge, analog counterparts)

            Cessna, Piper, Beechcraft etc. decided, long ago, that Corporate (Turbine) aircraft is where the ‘monies at’ (and extremely lucrative amount of money at that) And the LSA (industry) has, it seems, quickly succumbed to the disease …behold the Cub Crafters Carbon Cub; …an even simpler TWO place, basic, fixed gear, fixed prop, low HP ‘LIGHT SPORT’ airplane” with a basic avionics package for the bargain price of just under 200K!

            This is what has been/is still primarily responsible for the demise of ‘General Aviation’ …as those of us who numbered among what was generally perceived to make up its largest segment during the 60’s, 70’s and into the early 90’s have been so fortunate to have been a part of.

            We must all come to grips with the fact that ‘General Aviation’ is now solely ‘Business Aviation’. NOT the little guys flying around for personal or ‘recreational’ purposes in Cessnas, Cherokees and/or their modern day equivalents. Sadly, the only ones that can afford to do that are the ‘affluent’. We’re rapidly destroying ‘General Aviation’ …making it solely a ‘Rich-Mans Sport’.

            ‘General Aviation’ (as we’ve known her until now) is all but dead in this country, just as it’s been in the rest of the world, where it never really existed to begin with …having been replaced with ‘Business Aviation’

            Repeat: General Aviation is now ‘Business Aviation’ …Long Live The King!

            Even IF this “most significant legislative victory for general aviation in decades” actually lived up to its rhetoric …the sad fact is it would probably only have kept the current, dwindling, ageing members of the ‘General Aviation’ Pilot population on life support, thus delaying the inevitable end of the ‘Spiral’ a decade or two longer.

            Please …it is time for some ‘honesty’ —- (source: GAMA Stats)

            …. In 1979/80, the peak of GA aircraft production, almost 20,000 piston airplanes rolled off the assembly lines with a US population of about 200 million. The average price of an airplane was 2-3 times that of a (the average) new car. …In 2013, with a population of just over 300 million people, about 500 pistons are produced/delivered each year …and the average prices are almost 2-3 times the (median) price of a house.

            And while I’m not so naive (or young and foolish) or unappreciative to not understand that it was (is?) the engine of capitalism that made ‘GENERAL’ Aviation attainable to most of the masses in the first place, and ‘Business Aviation’ was indeed a (if not ‘The’) very large and essential part of ‘General Aviation’ which fueled that engine …unfortunately, it has been becoming (painfully) obvious to me (and I suspect more than just a ‘vocal minority’ of our ‘community’) that AOPA, EAA, Flying (magazine) and all who’ve been a welcomed part of my life during my almost 40 year love affair with Aviation, have morphed into what indeed it seems ‘Corporate America’ has equally mutated into …’Business’ entities whose SOLE purpose appears to be the pursuit of profit …SOLELY for its own sake, and the unlimited enrichment of their upper echelons.”

            The final, irrefutable evidence is not that our illustrious ‘leaders’ of AOPA & EAA are congratulating themselves on the fact that they essentially failed at securing what was actually requested and proposed by (their?) membership, and really all that was ‘needed’: an extension of the LSA rules to cover 4-6 seat light aircraft , VFR for primarily ‘recreational’ purposes …in fairness, not really their fault as anyone can, no matter what their background, ‘status’ or financial where-with-all can fail in that ‘Fiasco’ we call the US Government …

            …NO …they insult our intelligence (as well as their own) with ‘SPIN’ worthy of the best of what we’ve all been forced to endure from the Corporate-Congressional-Industrial-Complex over the last few decades …by trying to con us into believing how “great this will be” …what a difference it will make, when the 99% (no pun intended) of us who exist in the ‘real world’ know all too well to the contrary! It’s now all too evident that ‘They’ in essence have become and are no different than ‘Them’ …but how devastatingly unfortunate for all of us that they (ALPA & EAA) are, for the purposes of representation, the only game(s) in town.

            Apologies for the (long) rant folks. I’m a 40 years experienced in Airline, Air-taxi, ‘Corporate’, Flight School and ‘Recreational’ Aviation (General Aviation) currently grounded (due to …you guessed it …’expense’ and regulation) aircraft owner.

            So yea …you would be reasonable to conclude that the above was just the ‘ranting & raving’ of a ‘disgruntled’, disappointed, defeated sad SOB

            …or, if you’re truly intellectually honest with yourselves….

            Thanks for puttin’ up with me

            Reply

  10. To Pete and All,

    The way I read and interpret the new regulations is this. “Nothing”, I repeat “Nothing” has changed yet. You still need to see an AME as always.

    All the law says is this, the FAA has a year to revise or change in whatever fashion they want the requirements of a Third class medical to be.

    Essentially, If they don’t finish them by July 15, 2017 then the FAA can’t take any enforcement actions against your medical status “Only”. All other enforcement actions will remain in effect.

    There is allot more to it. Just read the AOPA FAQ’s and that should answer almost everything. Of course your insurance agent will insure your plane so he can make some money. But that “Does Not” relieve you of your obligation’s regarding your medical status. It still has to comply with the regulations which are law.

    Reply

  11. My 3rd class medical expired 3 yrs ago.I am now flying my LSA airplane with no medical..I also own a C150. Does this mean I can fly my C150 now legally with no medical or do I have to wait for the year to end.
    My insurance agent said I could insure and fly the C150 now…,
    Is this correct?

    Reply

  12. If a third class medical is withdrawn, would a person be eligible for the sport pilot option? I have sent everything the faa has asked for. But the list continues to grow with every corespondents to the point that documents are becoming hard to obtain. I’m not a canident for the 10 yr window. Please respond

    Thank You

    Reply

    • i am flying since 1975 , i got my pilot licence in israel , then i came to us in 1979 and pass all written test and in the air , i am flying until now with another pilot next to me for the last aprox. 5 or 6 years , and that for ? because more then 14 years ago i got one stent in one of my artery going to the heart ,since my homosestin was above the level , which the doctor described it as a milled heart attack , but still decided not to put the stent ! only two years later , one internal doctor decided to be , as he said “more aggressive ! i am in sport all my life , playing all aggressive sport , and still until today i am playing very aggressively sport games ! SO i am flying until today !!! VERY healthy !!! AND passed all tests , including stress test, and nuclear test , since about 6 years ago the FAA did not issue me the medical certificate , and did not allowed me to fly by my self ! i am planing to buy my own aircraft and want to be able to enjoy flying , as it was my dream since 1975 !!! with the new rule for 3rd. class pilots , i still don’t see clear new rule for medical certificate ! as i see that as a ridicules , a specialty that i have many pilots friends that they still flying under wrest condition i have .
      i am looking for some one who can help me to get my pilot licence back !
      1-718-413-6175 Arie

      Reply

      • i am flying since 1975 , i got my pilot licence in israel ,in 1979 i came to usa and pass all writen tests and in the air ,for the last 6 years i am flying with another pilot next to me and until now .
        the reason for that is : about 14 years ago i had a milled heart attack , as the doctor described it ! and the doctor put me on medication enalapril, metropolol, and baby aspirin , two years later i had heart burn , and it was not related to the heart, but the internal doctor convince me to admit my self to the hospital to have one stent put in one of my artery going to the heart , even though the previous doctor two years prior to that decided to put me on medication only ,i am in sport all my life playing all aggressive sport , and still until today i am playing very aggressively sport games !
        playing until today , Very healthy And pass all medical tests , including stress test and nuclear stress test , and since about 14 years ago and until today all the medical tests did not show any medical concern , found me at all this years very healthy , described it as i can do any activity including flying !
        since about 6 years ago the FAA did not want to issue me the medical certificate , and did not allowed me to fly by my self .
        i am planing to buy my own aircraft , and want to be able to enjoy flying , as it was my dream since 1975 !!! with the new rule for 3rd. class pilot ,i still don’t see clear new rule for my medical certificate !
        as i think is ridicules , a specially that i have many pilots friends of my that still flying under wrest condition i have .
        i am looking for some one who can help me to get my medical certificate back .1-718-413-6175 Arie

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *