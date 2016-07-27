Cessna introduces Turbo Stationair HD

OSHKOSH, Wis. — On opening day of AirVenture, Cessna debuted the Cessna Turbo Stationair HD, the enhanced version of its Cessna Turbo Stationair T206H single-engine piston aircraft.

Now available to customers, the Cessna Turbo Stationair HD features a gross weight increase of 189 pounds, giving the aircraft a maximum useful load of 1,470 pounds in its standard configuration with six seats, or 1,623 pounds in a rugged utility configuration.

The Cessna Turbo Stationair HD on static display this week at the show features the Garmin G1000 avionics suite with integrated Synthetic Vision Technology and dual 10.4 inch LCD screens, ADS-B Out capability, a turbocharged 310 horsepower Lycoming TIO-540-AJ1A engine and a McCauley three-blade constant speed heated propeller. The aircraft on display will also feature a flat floor, stowable seats and a cargo pod.