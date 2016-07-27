General Aviation News

Cessna introduces Turbo Stationair HD

OSHKOSH, Wis. — On opening day of AirVenture, Cessna debuted the Cessna Turbo Stationair HD, the enhanced version of its Cessna Turbo Stationair T206H single-engine piston aircraft.

Now available to customers, the Cessna Turbo Stationair HD features a gross weight increase of 189 pounds, giving the aircraft a maximum useful load of 1,470 pounds in its standard configuration with six seats, or 1,623 pounds in a rugged utility configuration.

The Cessna Turbo Stationair HD on static display this week at the show features the Garmin G1000 avionics suite with integrated Synthetic Vision Technology and dual 10.4 inch LCD screens, ADS-B Out capability, a turbocharged 310 horsepower Lycoming TIO-540-AJ1A engine and a McCauley three-blade constant speed heated propeller. The aircraft on display will also feature a flat floor, stowable seats and a cargo pod.

  1. What ever happened to the 206H that started out with the IO-580 Lyc. California DHP bought 25+ of them and started breaking crankshafts. Aircraft were returned to ICT for retrofit to a turbo IO-540’s. What happened Mr. Lycoming??

    • Well, I will answer my own question with this comment. The Lycoming people got a TC via FAA, but in the field the IO-580 failed to deliver. Was it pilot training or the design. The DHP threatened Lawsuit, so Cessna bought back those aircraft and retrofitted them with equivalent horsepower TIO-540’s so the mission would be continued.
      The people like CEO former and later C.Johnson/J.Pelton, Russell Meyers II (Jr.) couldn’t deliver. So finger pointing didn’t get anywhere either. Russ didn’t have anyone to blame now. He is back in the saddle with his $25 million in stock worth since General Dynamics and Textron buy outs. Let us talk to Lycoming and get the fix on. I am glad the CHP pushed the issue like they did. The crafty Cessna marketing couldn’t pull the wool over the customers eyes this time.

