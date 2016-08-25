General Aviation News

Cirrus SR22T vs Cessna TTx

The last time I flew a TTX it was called Columbia. It also had EXPERIMENTAL placarded to the door.

I’d flown to central Oregon in my Cessna 205. In the Columbia, climbing at well over 1,200 FPM toward 17,500 feet, I noticed our airspeed was faster – a lot faster – than my 205 in cruise. Yep, the Columbia was fast. The Cessna TTX is faster.

The SR-line has been a perennial top seller for Cirrus. Equipped with a parachute and continually refined to add value every model year, Cirrus has done much to increase the pilot population by marketing so effectively to non-pilots. They call it #CirrusLife. And its SR22T GTS is at the top.

Cirrus SR22T GTS vs Cessna TTx

AIRCRAFT TTX SR22T GTS
Length 25 ft 2 in 26 ft
Height 9 ft 8 ft 11 in
Wingspan 36 ft 38 ft 4 in
CABIN
Height 49 in 50 in
Width 48 in 49 in
Max Occupancy 4 5
WEIGHT
Max Takeoff Weight 3,600 lbs 3,600 lbs
Empty Weight 2,530 lbs 2,437 lbs
Useful Load 1,070 lbs 1,248 lbs
Usable Fuel 102 gal 92 gal
Max Payload – Full Fuel 458 lbs 548 lbs
PERFORMANCE
Max Cruise Speed 235 ktas 213 ktas
Stall Speed 60 kcas 60 kcas
POWERPLANT
Engine Cont. TSIO-550-C Cont. TSIO-550-K
Horsepower 310 315
PRICE $799,000 $736,900

Like so many things in life, it really comes down to choice. Which do you prefer?

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

Comments

  1. I have flown the Cirrus 20 and 22. and the 22 is better. No Columbia experience at all. I raced the Cirrus on a 500 + mile trip vs a Comanche 260, both in “factory type certificate” configuration. Results were the Cirrus sr22 was faster, and won the race. The rules were only to cruise at no more than 12.8 GPH. Cirrus still wins, with the gear down, welded down! After the flight the Cirrus used more fuel, therefor less efficient. The Cirrus had to land 15 miles short of the destination because the pilot was not confident in its handling ability to get in and out of 3000 ft. runway at over 95 F. (twitchy handling low and slow) The Cirrus with owner and I, our bags, that’s all at gross weight. Same load in the Comanche and enough left over to add another passenger and more. The Comanche was old, they all are. The sr22 pretty new, they all are. The Piper steam panel worked the entire trip, the glass panel had to be reset twice. the fix was 5 figures, and the first number was NOT a 1.
    My sr20 experience was with a person authorized to sell them, was known to me as a competent business man and pilot. Just a short while after my intro ride he was dead in a Cirrus accident. I will not ride in a Cirrus 20, I am afraid of that plane, I admit it> even after 50 years and thousands of Hours.
    I am currently the happy owner of a Comance 260 with a few speed mods. And 10 cents on the dollar with added safety.

  4. They are both good airplanes but after 42 years of flying and owning a LOT of different airplanes. I relish in the comfort and room for both pilots and rear seat passengers, along with ease and large baggage door and baggage space while haveing the best control harmony of any airplane, stability, large tires and brakes to stop by. And almost if not better performance with an air conditioned F33A Bonanza with the 550 R and the Tornado Alley Turbo system I climb at 1100 to 1200 fpm cruise at 215 to 220 knots on 18 gph with over 1300 lbs of useful load and all that for about 35% of what one of the plastic airplanes that some times the wings delaminate for. I’ll be happy especially when I pass one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  8. Full disclosure this is a very biased comment as well. I’ve own a Columbia 400 for over six years and have approximately 10 hours in a Cirrus SR 22. I will say the difference in the yolk feel between the two aircraft are night and day. The direct connect rods on the Columbia far superior to the Cirrus spring loaded two dimensional yolk and you would have to experience to understand the difference. Coincidentally my Columbia 400 Limited Commemorative Edition is for sale. I think this is one of the best values on the market if you’re looking for a fast cross country aircraft.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uYc826vO2k

    http://www.controller.com/listings/aircraft/for-sale/1443795/2006-columbia-400slx

  9. Both airplanes have good points, both have shortcomings, given a choice between the 2, I will take the TTX, I have flown both, the Cirrus line are all twitchy and to me no fun to fly, the TTX is not the best flying airplane on the market, but it does have a solid feel, it is not twitchy and is actually fun to fly.

    that’s my 2 cents worth.

    • I have flown both, not sure what you mean by twitchy. I have 1200 hours in a SR22, It is the easiest plane I have ever flown. They did finally get a yaw damper which is something they have needed.

      The Colubia is not as comfortable, I felt cramped. The Columbia has a bit more speed, so it comes down to speed or comfort. All depends what you look for in a lover.

      • If you mean by flying the Cirrus, you let the autopilot do it, you wouldn’t know what I mean by twitchy.
        I prefer an airplane that is fun to fly and the A/P is simply an aid, not an airplane where the A/P is the primary means of control and the pilot is just along for the rude

  13. As a Cirrus SR22 owner, I may be a bit biased. Both are great airplanes. A TTx is hangared right next to mine, and I like its avionics. But the Cirrus sells about 10 times more than the TTx.

    One of the main reasons may be the parachute. It was the decision point for me, as for a lot of Cirrus pilots.

  14. Since Cirrus was owned by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft (CAIGA), a chinese communist Party’s company , I’ve lost all the interest in Cirrus’s products.

    Reply

    • A lot of things you use on a daily basis were built by Chinese companies. Are you going to stop using those too?

    • Like Shyam, i am biased for being a Cirrus owner even though mine it much slower and cheaper than those two fabulous machines.
      I actually could do with any, maybe favoring the extra 20 KTAS on the TTX and my wife, my favorite co-pilot favoring the parachute and the payload.

      Oh, i almost forgot, dear Joseph, the Cirrus population is proud not to share your opinion.

      • Dear Louis, I was born in Hong Kong, thus I’m proud that I am a Hongkongese, not china Chinese.That’s why the opinion on china is difference between Cirrus population and me.

        About SR22t and THx :
        Price, I take SR22t
        Configs, I take SR22t
        That’s why I bought used Cessna only. I have two fix wings, one is used Cessna 182 and a diamond da62 twin-engines only.

    • Of course you are free to choose products that have nothing to do with the Chinese. I suppose you do not use any Apple product. With China owning majority of our national debt, I suppose you will decline social security or Medicare.

      Best of luck!

      • Apple products are made by Taiwanese company although those workers are china Chinese and the factory are in china.

        China owning majority of US national debt but it never ever happen in Hong Kong.

          • Dear Shyam, I think that’s not a suitable place I talk about china and Hong Kong.I feel sorry about I showed my different view on Cirrus also. If ladies and gentlemen want to know more about HK, why Hongkongese hate china , how china treats HK and don’t say “Hong Kong is china” to hongkongese, just google it.
            I have my owned aviation companies in US, and even in china therefore I know china government well . My bottom line is no business with china government.
            l love flying, aircraft, money but I am also concerned with human rights and dignity ,as a human being.
            For those who have different opinions on china government, do not go gentle into that goodnight.

            Good day and happy flying

