Cirrus SR22T vs Cessna TTx

The last time I flew a TTX it was called Columbia. It also had EXPERIMENTAL placarded to the door.
I’d flown to central Oregon in my Cessna 205. In the Columbia, climbing at well over 1,200 FPM toward 17,500 feet, I noticed our airspeed was faster – a lot faster – than my 205 in cruise. Yep, the Columbia was fast. The Cessna TTX is faster.
The SR-line has been a perennial top seller for Cirrus. Equipped with a parachute and continually refined to add value every model year, Cirrus has done much to increase the pilot population by marketing so effectively to non-pilots. They call it #CirrusLife. And its SR22T GTS is at the top.
|AIRCRAFT
|TTX
|SR22T GTS
|Length
|25 ft 2 in
|26 ft
|Height
|9 ft
|8 ft 11 in
|Wingspan
|36 ft
|38 ft 4 in
|CABIN
|Height
|49 in
|50 in
|Width
|48 in
|49 in
|Max Occupancy
|4
|5
|WEIGHT
|Max Takeoff Weight
|3,600 lbs
|3,600 lbs
|Empty Weight
|2,530 lbs
|2,437 lbs
|Useful Load
|1,070 lbs
|1,248 lbs
|Usable Fuel
|102 gal
|92 gal
|Max Payload – Full Fuel
|458 lbs
|548 lbs
|PERFORMANCE
|Max Cruise Speed
|235 ktas
|213 ktas
|Stall Speed
|60 kcas
|60 kcas
|POWERPLANT
|Engine
|Cont. TSIO-550-C
|Cont. TSIO-550-K
|Horsepower
|310
|315
|PRICE
|$799,000
|$736,900
Like so many things in life, it really comes down to choice. Which do you prefer?
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.