Cirrus SR22T vs Cessna TTx

The last time I flew a TTX it was called Columbia. It also had EXPERIMENTAL placarded to the door.

I’d flown to central Oregon in my Cessna 205. In the Columbia, climbing at well over 1,200 FPM toward 17,500 feet, I noticed our airspeed was faster – a lot faster – than my 205 in cruise. Yep, the Columbia was fast. The Cessna TTX is faster.

The SR-line has been a perennial top seller for Cirrus. Equipped with a parachute and continually refined to add value every model year, Cirrus has done much to increase the pilot population by marketing so effectively to non-pilots. They call it #CirrusLife. And its SR22T GTS is at the top.

Like so many things in life, it really comes down to choice. Which do you prefer?