General Aviation News

GA accidents continue to decline

by 4 Comments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to the latest aviation accident statistics released by the National Transportation Safety Board, Part 91 general-aviation accidents and fatalities continued their downward trend in 2015.

And, just as in 2014, there were no fatalities for U.S. airlines.

SAFlyer04.aiWhile general aviation flight hours were up in 2015, the total number of accidents were down, from 1,223 in 2014 to 1,209, as was the rate of accidents per 100,000 flight hours, according to NTSB officials.

“Even though the fatality rate in 2015 was the lowest it has been in many years, 376 people still lost their lives,” said NTSB Chairman Christopher A. Hart, “which is why improving general aviation safety is on the NTSB’s Most Wanted List of transportation safety improvements. While lower, these numbers are still too high.’’

The accident rate for non-scheduled air carrier flights, or on-demand Part 135 operations — charter, air taxi, air tour, and air medical operations — was up, but only slightly.

The 2015 statistical tables showing accidents, fatalities, and accident rates for major segments of U.S. civil aviation can be found at the NTSB’s website.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. It’s pretty incredible what the NTSB has done though. Being able to state that commercial flying is one of the safest ways to travel is like you mention quite admirable. Private flying definitely seems to come with it’s risks as “The Government Accountability Office noted in 2015 that many states lack insurance requirements for noncommercial general aviation aircraft and that this may contribute to cases where victims receive little to no compensation for their injuries.” But this seems true with all forms of accidents, insurance companies trying to save a dime but that is there business. Paraphrasing from this legal site. I just think we need all the help we can get defending those who do fly.

    There is also this doctor who brings up a lot of valid points that it’s usually a culmination of factors not just one. And it’s likely never the airman.

    Reply

  3. Meanwhile, automobile traffic fatalities increased in 2015 at the highest rate in 50 years, according to NPR. 38,300 killed, 4.4 MILLION seriously injured. Maybe they should pay more attention to that. Even my shaky math tells me that’s more than 100 TIMES the number of aviation deaths. Yes, I do understand there’s a lot more driving than flying. However, the NTSB’s goal is ZERO GA deaths or even accidents. And they’re willing to spend OUR last dollar to achieve it. The goal is admirable, but unattainable. Human nature being what it is, there will always be people who make a bad decision sometimes, and the perfect machine has yet to be made which will never have an unexpected failure, even with proper maintenance.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *