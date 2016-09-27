GA accidents continue to decline

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to the latest aviation accident statistics released by the National Transportation Safety Board, Part 91 general-aviation accidents and fatalities continued their downward trend in 2015.

And, just as in 2014, there were no fatalities for U.S. airlines.

While general aviation flight hours were up in 2015, the total number of accidents were down, from 1,223 in 2014 to 1,209, as was the rate of accidents per 100,000 flight hours, according to NTSB officials.

“Even though the fatality rate in 2015 was the lowest it has been in many years, 376 people still lost their lives,” said NTSB Chairman Christopher A. Hart, “which is why improving general aviation safety is on the NTSB’s Most Wanted List of transportation safety improvements. While lower, these numbers are still too high.’’

The accident rate for non-scheduled air carrier flights, or on-demand Part 135 operations — charter, air taxi, air tour, and air medical operations — was up, but only slightly.

The 2015 statistical tables showing accidents, fatalities, and accident rates for major segments of U.S. civil aviation can be found at the NTSB’s website.