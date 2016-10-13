General Aviation News

The easiest certificate ever

It has been a LONG time since I’ve added a rating or certificate to my pilot qualifications. But I’ve just added the easiest certificate ever.

If I understand it correctly — and that’s a big if — I’ve just earned a Remote Pilot Certificate with a Small Unmanned Aircraft System Rating.

How easy was it to add this certificate? From start to finish, about 90 to 120 minutes (and I proceeded at a slow and deliberate pace).

Already a pilot?

Those of us with a Part 61 pilot’s certificate and a current Part 61.56 flight review can add this certificate by completing a course and passing the associated 35 question test (with a 100% score) at FAASafety.gov. Once successful, you’ll download a Certificate of Achievement for Course ALC-451.

After jumping over that rather low hurdle, all that’s left is to submit an application using the FAA’s Integrated Airman Certification and Rating Application (IACRA) website. A new — and straightforward — experience for me. (You can also use FAA Form 8710-13 if you’d prefer.)

tg-rpic-temporaryWith your IACRA application and Certificate of Achievement in hand, connect with your flight instructor to complete the process. The morning after my instructor and I met, my temporary certificate was available at the IACRA website. Easy.

And the point is?

What’s the point? This certificate allows me to operate a drone and charge for my services or use it in my business.

The most obvious application of my Remote Pilot Certificate is using a camera-equipped drone to shoot video or stills of anything someone wants filmed. And I can do this for hire or as a part of a story for General Aviation News.

DJI Mavic Pro drone

DJI Mavic Pro

Another option is overseeing a team that includes a person who doesn’t possess a Remote PIC certificate. In that case, I’d ultimately be responsible for all operational activities.

The drone industry is akin to the wild west. It is evolving so rapidly it’s hardly possible to keep up. But at least this certificate provides entry to the party.

And I happen to believe a healthy population of experienced full-scale pilots in the Remote PIC ranks is a good thing. Care to join me?

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

  2. Took the course, passed the test.
    Am at the point where I need to enter the test ID # and “associate” it.

    I have no idea what the test ID # is.

    Do I have to wait a couple days and call the help desk or am I missing something obvious??
    I don’t remember ever seeing a test ID # or being told to record it.

    • When you complete the ALC-451 course you are given a digital/printable “Certificate of Achievement.” There is a “certificate number” at the bottom of that certificate. Is that what you are looking for? When I filled out the IACRA form, There was a place to upload the certificate file. I never had to enter the certificate number. After doing my part of the IACRA form, I met with my instructor to complete and submit the application to the FAA.

  3. I’m sure that terrorists, Peeping Toms and other will rush to get registered and licensed before they fly a 50 pound bomb or a video camera into a place where it is prohibited.

    More stupid government expansion.

  5. I did it too as soon as it was available. it’s totally silly that there is no practical test. I have the certificate and I have NEVER flown a drone. I plan to and will probably utilize the cert but it’s silly there is no practical test.

  6. Is the “Remote Pilot Certificate with a Small Unmanned Aircraft System Rating” a rating on a Pilot Certificate or a new independent certificate and rating?

    Does a pilot have to also have a Commercial Pilot rating in addition to the “Remote Pilot Certificate with a Small Unmanned Aircraft System Rating” to charge for services with the use of a drone?

    • I haven’t yet received my permanent Remote PIC certificate, so I can’t tell you if I’ll receive a new piece of plastic from the FAA or not.

      No. The remote PIC is all you need to charge for services. A Part 61 Commercial Certificate is not required.

      • The application is for a “rating” not a “certificate” so it sure sounds like a rating to me.
        But you would have to get new plastic just like if you added CFI or MEL wouldn’t you?
        If not you won’t have anything to show that you added the rating?

    • Just received my permanent certificate today. You get a new plastic card that is just for the UAS Remote Pilot. It is not an add-on or replacement for your existing card.

    • That was my question after reading it. I flew to another airport to meet with a DPE because the FAA wording is:

      “An appropriate FSDO representative, a DPE, or an ACR will issue the applicant a temporary airman certificate (a CFI is not authorized to issue a temporary certificate; they can process applications for applicants who do not want a temporary certificate).”

      • “Receive a temporary certificate in person (or if meeting with a CFI, receive email notification to print and sign a temporary certificate through IACRA.”

        That is exactly what happened in my case. Couldn’t have been easier.

