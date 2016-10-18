Belite introduces digital altimeter

Belite Enterprises has introduced its Radiant Digital Altimeter for use in experimental and ultralight aircraft. This new product combines four common aircraft instruments into one unit that weighs two ounces.

The unit packs digital VSI and altitude, along with a settable pressure window, density altitude and outside air temperature into the main display screen.

Like other Belite RADIANT instruments, it features a daylight readable color LCD display. It will work with any voltage source between 10 and 36 volts.

“We are particularly pleased with the built in density altitude calculator in this new instrument,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Belite. “The unit continuously displays pressure altitude, as calculated by the unit’s pressure sensor and by the external temperature probe. The unit allows the pilot to set an alarm value, so the density altitude is displayed in either white, yellow (caution) or red (serious alarm) depending on pressure altitude and temperature.”

Price: $199.95. The instrument is non-TSO’d and non-PMA’d.