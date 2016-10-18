General Aviation News

Belite introduces digital altimeter

Belite Enterprises has introduced its Radiant Digital Altimeter for use in experimental and ultralight aircraft. This new product combines four common aircraft instruments into one unit that weighs two ounces.

belite-altimeter-webThe unit packs digital VSI and altitude, along with a settable pressure window, density altitude and outside air temperature into the main display screen.

Like other Belite RADIANT instruments, it features a daylight readable color LCD display.  It will work with any voltage source between 10 and 36 volts.

“We are particularly pleased with the built in density altitude calculator in this new instrument,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Belite. “The unit continuously displays pressure altitude, as calculated by the unit’s pressure sensor and by the external temperature probe. The unit allows the pilot to set an alarm value, so the density altitude is displayed in either white, yellow (caution) or red (serious alarm) depending on pressure altitude and temperature.”

Price: $199.95. The instrument is non-TSO’d and non-PMA’d.

  2. I live in a high altitude desert area with mountains nearby and quickly learned that DA changes rapidly with diurnal heating. The whiz wheel seemed unnecessarily complicated and only gives approximations, tho it is probably good enough.

    A digital DA readout can be a lifesaver. To get that I’ve had the Rocky Mountain Mocroencoder velcroed in the glovebox as a supplemental info device for 20 years. It shows digital speed, heading and alt, vsi, OAT, TAS/IAS and DA, plus trend indicators with no outside static reference, connected to the ASI pipe and plugged into the cigar lighter. Not as cheap as the Radiant box, but more info. It matches the certified stuff within 5% or better.

    The microencoder is for sale because I velcroed a Dynon D100A in the same spot. It adds an artificial horizon, speed and vsi tapes and trend indicators. When I buy the EAA stc I can install it in the AI hole. I got it used for $2500, including new optional magnetic/OAT sensors, harness and mounts.

    The Belite box does five of those things for less than 10% of the cost of the D100A. I can’t find where the OAT sensor is included or optional. Plan on another $100 if optional). It lacks trend indicators and speed tapes. If you’ve flown a G1000 or their ilk you know there is a transition from analog gauges to digital because the needles give a relative indication that digital lacks. That’s why they use trend indicators and tapes.

    But for $200 (plus I assume a temp sensor) it seems like a bargain just for the OAT and DA info.

    Reply

  3. Great idea to combine all of these into one digital instrument! Let’s hope the FAA will remove it’s head for it’s tail and allow it to be installed into the certified GA fleet, or is that too much to ask for.

    Reply

  4. I prefer an analog presentation for altimeters and airspeed; it is easier to understand trends. I think this is possible, and would be my preference.

    Reply

    • I agree! Maybe we are old school and the newer “video game” generation might like the digital readouts better. But, my vote is for an analog presentation as you put it. However, I can understand how that will consume more real estate than the digital readouts.

      Problem with digital readouts is that everything is a number and one has to focus to tell one number from another.

      Reply

  5. Digital instruments are one aspect of the ‘glass cockpit’. Having the sensors also converting to Hi-tech is very heartening. My query. What’s the reliability factor.

    Reply

  6. Would sure be nice to see a graphic depiction of traditional altimeter and VSI.
    With a little imagination it should be pretty easy to show both on one dial. Density altitude and OAT can be in smaller digital frames.

    Reply

  8. Fabulous! We have, finally, arrived in the 21st century.

    Kudos regarding a product that is well worth investing in.

    Jim
    Ontario CANADA

    Reply

  9. Incredible! Finally, someone using their brain produces this new instrument using state of the art digital electronics, which is easily obtained and reduces weight of current instruments doing the same operation.
    For too long G.A. has had to consider weight addition to aircraft in the total weight of the aircraft, when considering such older instruments.
    As a former electronics engineering technician, I see this newly acquired instrument as a big advantage especially for ultralight and experimental aircraft.

    Reply

