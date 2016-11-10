General Aviation News

We can always learn things from other pilots, even if the lessons aren’t obvious.

For me, one of the most interesting and rewarding aspects of flying is the people I’ve met along the way. So it was with a pilot I’ll simply call Crop Duster.

I remember him from my student pilot days, when I also worked at the local airport, pumping gas. Crop Duster operated a Grumman Ag-Cat biplane from dawn to dusk in the summer, needing fuel three or four times a day, so I got to know him fairly well.

“Colorful,” in both language and deed, would be a good description, one with which I think he’d agree.

Overall, he seemed like a nice enough guy, just trying to make a buck for his crew and family, doing something he enjoyed and was good at.

Being at a non-towered airport, Crop Duster came and went as he needed. Traffic patterns were optional to him, and the Ag-Cat lacked a radio, so often the first sign of his approaching the airport would be the clattering of his radial engine as he steamed in for a landing at about 200 feet agl. That also was the cruising altitude he used to get to the fields he was working. Since the airport had little traffic, his (lack of) pattern discipline usually wasn’t an issue.

A G164 Super B Ag Cat seeding rice in Northern California (Photo by Tracy Thurman)

One day that changed when he approached from the south without flying a traditional pattern. (If you squinted real hard and gave him two or three benefits of the doubt, you could call his 45° tangent to the runway a straight-in. Just don’t try that kind of approach on a checkride.)

Meanwhile, the mid-day turboprop from Atlanta was arriving from the north. Yes, its crew transmitted position and intentions on the proper frequency and, yes, everyone in the area knew what was going on. Except Crop Duster, of course.

Someone transmitted a warning to the turboprop as it touched down, by which time it was too late for them to go around. Yes, both airplanes landed on the same runway at the same time, from different directions, aimed at each other. Crop Duster cleared the runway at the first taxiway and crisply rolled to his ramp as if nothing had happened. And as far as he probably was concerned, nothing had happened.

The turboprop crew didn’t make the first turnoff, but they got stopped in short order. They were…displeased.

I was on Crop Duster’s radar because I was the morning-shift line guy for a while one summer. Time is money, of course, and every minute he was on the ground waiting for fuel or a reloaded hopper was another minute he couldn’t bill a farmer. To say everyone around him and his operation was expected to share his sense of urgency would be accurate.

One day, I moved to the top of his hit list when the fuel truck I was using to top him off ran out of gas. Oh, there were 500 gallons or so of avgas aboard, but the tank feeding the truck’s engine was empty. Not only was he not topped off, the truck was parked in front of his Ag-Cat, preventing him from leaving. Engine exhaust was not the only thing turning the air blue.

Around this time, I had the opportunity to fly with Crop Duster. One afternoon, my instructor and I were taxiing in from a lesson when someone in the office called on Unicom to ask the instructor if he could fly Crop Duster to a nearby airport to pick up a part he needed. My instructor couldn’t do it, but asked if I wanted to.

Are you kidding? More flying time? Sign me up.

1963 Cessna 150. Photo courtesy Cessna 150-152 Club.

So Crop Duster climbed in the Cessna 150 I was renting and we taxied out. Crop Duster, of course, was a big boy. To say he was not comfortable in the 150’s right seat would be an understatement. And no, we didn’t run a weight-and-balance calculation. But his commercial ticket overrode my student-pilot status, and he had at least three recent landings in a single-engine airplane, so we were legal. Off we went.

I coaxed the 150 into the air and turned to a heading toward the nearby airport. At full throttle, I kept the small Cessna climbing, probably aiming for a 3,000-foot cruising altitude. At about 1,500 feet, though, Crop Duster gave a healthy push on his control yoke and leveled us off.

“That’s high enough!” he shouted over the mighty O-200’s roar. “I get a nosebleed if we keep climbing.”

This was a guy who logged engine overhauls, not flight hours, and I was a student still trying to figure out how to land a 150, so I didn’t argue with him.

Time marched on, and I soon earned my private certificate flying off the same airport in another Cessna 150. A couple of years later, I left town for college, but returned often and stopped by the airport on occasion to check in on friends and acquaintances.

For several years, Crop Duster kept plying his trade, even upgrading from what must have been a tired Ag-Cat to an Ayres Thrush, still powered by a radial engine. I managed to say “hello” to him a few times, but then lost track. He died a few years ago at the relatively young age of 61, from what I don’t know, but I’d guess it may have had something to do with his long-term exposure to agricultural chemicals.

Today, the ramp he used for his operation has been torn up and replaced with T-hangars, work that apparently was accomplished without the area being designated a Superfund site.

There’s always someone from whom pilots can learn things about flying. Among other things, Crop Duster taught me not everyone is where you think they’ll be, and that we all should keep our eyes open for an Ag-Cat approaching from the other end of the runway.

Jeb Burnside

Aviation writer/editor and Uncontrolled Airspace podcast co-founder Jeb Burnside is a 3,200-hour airline transport pilot. He owns a Beechcraft Debonair.

Comments

  1. Good story, The sprayers of the world are for sure in a different flying mindset then your average private pilot in constant awe of how lift can actually make an airplane go up and how it is really cool to grease an airplane on the runway right? What really matters to sprayers is acres and wind /acres and wind, chemical drift, power lines and field coverage.
    Although everyone should respect the airport pattern and be courteous it works both ways…it is not productive to follow a cessna 150 on a 3 mile downwind leg or on the otherhand for the cropduster to cut someone off on short final there has to be some give and take. To make a statement about chemicals doing the cropduster in at 60 shows to me a little ignorance about this field and being able to feed millions with an abundance of food,,,,,,but other then that Thanks for sharing your view and a well written comment about another side of Aviation.

    • Dying from chemicals at 60?? I gave it up at 22 because the chem made me sick every day. Could never even do AP work around em either. I stuck to 414-421, B58, etc.

  2. I once looked up after touching down to see a crop duster landing right in front of me in the opposite direction. Unsettling to say the least. Luckily, it was a long runway and neither of us used much of it. The lesson was driven home, though. Look for traffic even where you don’t expect it.

  3. The next time you have a moment to take in the Abundance in the Produce section of your Supermarket, give a prayer of Thanks to Crop Duster and his ilk.

    • And make sure you wash the produce very well before eating it lest you end up the same way that Crop Duster did likely expiring at too early an age as a result of ingesting the toxic chemicals sprayed on the produce by Crop Duster. Big Farma like Big Pharma is motivated not by concern for the health of the consumer but the money that can be harvested from same.

      • Yet another uninformed city slicker who doesn’t understand the fact that farmers and applicators feed our families with the same produce we send to the world. Apparently we want to poison our children. Either speak from experience or shut your mouth. Idiot.

        Sincerely,
        Someone who actually speaks from experience, not from what I read on Mother Earth news.

        • Marc, the schtuff is toxic to me. The last 40 yrs I stay away from it. Oh ya, lots of the schtuff on veggies makes me sick, today. I know at least 5 dusters that died early from cancers, lung and kidney failures.
          Thanks for your comments.

  4. Great story, thanks for sharing it. Many crop dusters use radios now from what I have experienced, but I’m sure there are still plenty around that don’t. 200′ was high compared to some I’ve seen in the panhandle area when passing through… .more like 100′ cruising altitude after a refill. These guys live in a whole different aviation world and are likely colorful characters like Crop Duster. Being around all those chemicals has to take a toll. No thanks, but God speed to those that choose to do it. Now with turbine powered AG Cats and GPS’s guiding them, it makes me wonder if they will eventually be replaced by remote piloted UAV’s, like how power line and pipe line survey flying jobs may end up.

