Cessna 210’s landing gear collapses

According to the commercial pilot, during the approach to land in Tampa, Florida, after the personal flight, he observed that the green landing gear indicator light on the Cessna T210 was illuminated. He further reported that the gear warning horn did not sound before touchdown.

During the landing, the left main landing gear (MLG) collapsed, and the left wing sank toward the runway.

The pilot applied full power, however the plane had insufficient airspeed to climb out of ground effect, and it subsequently hit the runway and then came to rest.

Post-accident examination revealed that the landing gear handle was in the “down” position and that the nose landing gear and right MLG were extended and locked.

Testing revealed that the landing gear retracted and extended normally with no mechanical abnormalities or malfunctions noted.

Although a video recorded by an airport security camera showed the airplane crossing the runway threshold with both the left and right MLG down, it could not be determined if they were in the “locked” position. The reason for the collapse of the left MLG could not be determined.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the collapse of the left main landing gear for reasons that could not be determined during post accident examination.

NTSB Identification: ERA15LA058

This November 2014 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.