Watching the sun come up

Hal Denton sent in these photos, taken during an early morning flight over Knoxville, Tenn., heading out over the Smokey Mountains.
Comments
Just a technical point, if you fly west at noon the sun will not appear or disappear. Just a technical point, pilots get very beautiful views from the front seat.
Just a technical point……… the sun does not come up…. nor does it rise…….. it appears in the eastern horizon and disappears in the western horizon…. why?
Nice shots! What type of aircraft?
