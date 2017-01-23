Quantcast

Ryan Bassett sent in this photo with a note: “My first flight! A view of Blue Hill Bay in Maine, as seen from under the wing of a Cessna 172.”

Comments

  1. Thanks Ben,
    I though that we got a ‘two fer’ , on US National Pie Day, [ the round one].

    Best regards,
    Jim Hughes
    CA 95977

    Reply

