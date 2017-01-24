Dynon D10A approved model list expands

Last year, Dynon Avionics and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) made headlines with an STC for Dynon’s EFIS D-10A. The first wave covered certain Cessna and Piper models. Many owners immediately asked about when their aircraft will be covered by the STC.

EAA has received an expanded Approved Model List (AML) from the FAA. In general, a number of Beechcraft, more Cessnas and Pipers, Grumman, Mooney and Maule have been added to the list.

Specifically, the aircraft models now covered are:

Beechcraft

Bonanza

Debonair

Musketeer

Sundowner

Sierra

Skipper

Cessna

150/152 – Commuter/Commuter II/Aerobat

172 – Skyhawk

175 – Skylark

177 – Cardinal

180

185

182 – Skylane

205

206

207

210

Grumman

AA-1/AA-5 – Yankee/Tiger

Piper

PA-24 – Comanche

PA-32 – Cherokee Six/Lance/Saratoga

PA-28 – Cherokee/Warrior/Archer/Dakota

PA-38 – Tomahawk

Mooney

M20

Maule