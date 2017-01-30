Don Dugas sent in this photo, taken by Dean Ayars, of Don’s Cessna 150 taildragger as it was taking off from Shell Creek Airport in southwest Florida. “N150RD — it’s a Cessna 150 and the RD means Rear End Dragger,” Don explains.
John R Merola says
Why would anyone mutilate a perfectly good Cessna 150?
Graeme Smith says
‘Cause Cessna stopped building the 140…….. 🙂
