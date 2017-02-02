EAA teams with Seaplane Pilots

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and Seaplane Pilots Association (SPA) have entered into a joint effort to boost participation in aviation.

“There is a common passion for flight that connects SPA and EAA, with our organizations sharing a significant number of members,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA Chairman/CEO. “This memo of understanding sets the stage of the next step of cooperation between our associations, as we must work together to sustain and grow interest in all forms of aviation.”

The memo of understanding also outlines specific areas where EAA and SPA will work together, including support of mutual membership goals, collaborating on advocacy issues, and joint opportunities to promote both organizations to the public.

It also encompasses EAA’s continued support of seaplane base operations during the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in.

“The SPA and its members are excited to explore a closer relationship with EAA and begin work on how both organizations will, in a mutual way, promote and increase aviation participation across all age groups,” said Steven McCaughey, SPA Executive Director. “We share so many fundamental principles that working together will benefit all our members and recreational aviation overall.”

EAA and SPA will create a working group to explore possibilities for joint activities and programs that could inspire youth and adults to get involved in flying, especially seaplane flying.

The agreement also provides for increased visibility of each organization in the other’s outreach and communications channels.