Quantcast

General Aviation News

Boneyard by night

by 1 Comment

Airailimages‘ Frederick A. Johnsen recently sent a link to a video he worked on.

“We received silent video capturing beautiful and ghostly night time-lapse imagery at the huge aircraft boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base made by Andrew Breese of Airman Magazine,” he explained.

“The detail is overwhelming as the constellation Orion rises in the night sky behind a derelict Douglas B-66 hulk and an F-86. The whole video is spooky evocative. We added music that moved us — we hope you enjoy the result.”

Enjoy.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. Great video….really enjoyed it. The music was very fitting too. We visited Davis-Monthan last June
    and it was rather sad to see all the planes being “put out to pasture”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *