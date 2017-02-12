General Aviation News

Flying over San Francisco

by Leave a Comment

Mike Citro recently sent in these photos, snapped during a flight from Buchanan Field Airport (KCCR) in Concord, California, to Half Moon Bay Airport (KHAF) in Half Moon Bay, California, which included flying by San Francisco.

 

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *