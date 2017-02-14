FAA approves flight school status for Purdue Aviation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Aviation has hit a milestone in its growth with FAA approval of Part 141 flight school certification.

“Part 141 certification is key to the future growth of Purdue Aviation,” said Scott Niswonger, who co-owns the company with the Purdue Research Foundation. “Receiving this certification is the next logical step as we add services to increase the profile of Purdue Aviation, allowing us to help fill the critical need for more commercial pilots.”

Niswonger and Purdue Research Foundation purchased the company, formerly called Lafayette Aviation, in 2015. The purchase occurred the same year the 980-acre Purdue Research Park Aerospace District was established in the area adjacent to the airport.

Purdue Aviation, which is at Purdue University Airport (KLAF), previously offered flight training under the FAA Part 61 regulation before issue of the Part 141 certification, said Jeff Pittard, president of Purdue Aviation.

“Part 141 requires a more stringent process involving FAA approval of pilot training curriculums, personnel, facilities and aircraft,” he explained. “The Part 141 designation allows students in the program to qualify for pilot certification in less time than Part 61.”

Purdue Aviation and Purdue Research Foundation recently partnered with Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM, an aircraft company based in Italy, to create a U.S.-based sales, maintenance and training center for TECNAM aircraft. The agreement included the sale of a TECNAM P2006T twin-engine certified technologically advanced aircraft (pictured below) to Purdue Aviation, which the company now uses for training and for leasing.

“Also, with the certification we will soon have approval from the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow veterans to use their benefits at our school,” Pittard added.

Purdue Aviation is a full-service FBO offering fuel service, aircraft rental, flight training and aircraft maintenance.