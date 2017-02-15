Deadline approaching for taildragger scholarship applications

Applications for the LadiesLoveTaildraggers’ scholarships are due no later than Feb. 28, 2017.

The organization is now offering six scholarships. The latest is a Tailwheel Endorsement scholarship funded by the International Stinson Club.

Scholarships up for grabs include:

Three Tailwheel Endorsement scholarships;

A Tailwheel Endorsement and Unusual Attitude Training Class in Indiana with Billy Werth;

A STOL Class in North Carolina at South Oaks Aerodrome; and,

A Stick & Rudder Master Class in Oregon with Brian Lansburgh.

Details and links to each scholarship application form are available online. Deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2017.

The next LadiesLoveTaildraggers Fly-in will be at C77, Poplar Grove Airport, Illinois, Sept. 7-10, 2017, according to association officials.