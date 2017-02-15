Love truly was in the air

Frequent contributor Rafael Cortes sent in these photos, with some great news: “February 14th just got a whole new meaning to us. Lourdes and I just got married on this day, and to celebrate our new adventure we took a celebration flight over the northeast coast of Puerto Rico, from San Juan to Fajardo. It was a beautiful day to get married and to fly, and the sky’s wedding gift to us was a spectacular sunset on the way back. Just a perfect flight to celebrate our union.”

Congratulations to Rafael and Lourdes!

