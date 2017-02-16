A plane with stories to tell

Frequent contributor Star Novak sent us this photo of Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 16 President Ron Sipple flying his newly acquired Swift out of Gardner Municipal Airport (K34) in Kansas, on a recent warm winter Saturday. Sipple has quite a story to tell about his new plane:

“The previous caretaker had this plane for about 40 years. He is one of the long-time Swift gurus. He used this Swift to create and test some of the common STCs you see on most of the Swifts, like the auxiliary tanks, bubble canopy, sticks, etc. I’m sure this plane has some pretty cool stories.”

“The Swift is very loosely based on World War II fighter planes, primarily the P-40. The camouflage paint scheme is molded after a Fighting Tigers P-40.”