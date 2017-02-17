Landing gear collapses

The pilot reported that he executed a normal approach for landing at the airport in Chicago.

During the approach, he lowered the Piper PA-31’s landing gear and verified the extended position by checking the landing gear position indicators in the cockpit.

Upon touchdown on the runway, the nose landing gear collapsed, and then the right main landing gear collapsed.

The airplane then exited the runway and came to rest upright. The right wing sustained substantial damage.

A post-accident examination of the landing gear system revealed no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The collapse of the nose and right main landing gears during landing for reasons that could not be determined because examination of the landing gear system revealed no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA147

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.