Sales launch for flying cars

RAAMSDONKSVEER, The Netherlands — PAL-V has officially started the sales of its flying cars, the Liberty Pioneer and Liberty Sport.

“After years of hard work, beating the technical and qualification challenges, our team succeeded in creating an innovative flying car that complies with existing safety standards determined by regulatory bodies around the world,” says Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V.

Following the successful test programs of the concept vehicles in 2009 and 2012, PAL-V started the design of the commercial products that are now for sale.

The new model incorporates a dual engine propulsion that increases the safety of the PAL-V Liberty, according to company officials.

While driving, the lowered suspension and tilting “cockpit” adds to the sports car feel on the road, officials note.

“Later in 2017 we will start building a preproduction series, followed by the manufacturing of the first PAL-V Liberty’s for our early pioneer clients,” Dingemanse said. “Deliveries of road and air certificated models are scheduled by the end of 2018.”