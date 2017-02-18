Mustangs to gather at SUN ‘n FUN

The largest gathering of P-51 Mustangs in over a decade is expected at this year’s SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo.

The gathering is just part of the 30th anniversary celebrations for Stallion 51, which provides training in the World War II fighter at its base at Kissimmee Gateway Airport just outside Orlando.

Every year, Stallion 51 brings its stable of P-51s to SUN ‘n FUN, with its founder, Lee Lauderback, performing in the air show.

This year, Stallion 51 and Lauderback have invited their Mustang friends to SUN ‘n FUN to help celebrate and commemorate company’s anniversary.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Stallion 51’s invited guests will arrive in formation for what is promising to be the largest assembly of P-51 Mustangs in over a decade.

“It’s been over a decade since the world has seen this many P-51 Mustangs in one place at one time,” said Greg Gibson, Air Operations Director for SUN ‘n FUN. “We have the honor of not only hosting them, but helping our friends at Stallion 51 celebrate their 30th anniversary.”

Not since the famous Gathering of Mustangs and Legends in 2007 in Ohio has there been such a showing of the famous Warbird.

More than 30 P-51s are expected at the show.

“It’s a historic event, celebrating one of the most significant aircraft in history,” Gibson said. “To see them all together is overwhelming, but we have a real treat on Thursday for our SUN ‘n FUN guests: All of them will fly in the airshow at once.”

The flight demonstration will take place during the daily airshow, which begins around 2 p.m. This will coincide with the first appearance of the US Navy Blue Angels, scheduled to fly later that same day.