Piper ground loops during landing practice

The pilot was practicing touch-and-go takeoffs and landings at the airport in Camarillo, California.

During the second landing he failed to maintain directional control.

The Piper PA-18 subsequently departed the side of the runway, and ground looped, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing and left lift strut.

The pilot reported there were no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operations.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA114

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.