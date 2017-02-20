Trump TFRs paralyze Florida flight operations

A report on AVWeb notes that airport operators and flight schools in the Palm Beach, Florida, area are bracing for long-term economic loss and disruption due to the presidential TFR covering President Trump’s visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort. “For the third weekend in a row, the presidential TFR covering Trump’s visit has shut down busy Palm Beach Country/Lantana airport and disrupted flight training and other prohibited general aviation activities,” according to Paul Bertorelli’s post. “Although local authorities and advocacy groups have approached the Secret Service requesting a cutout or procedural relief, none has been forthcoming.” Read the full story here.