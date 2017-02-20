Trump TFRs paralyze Florida flight operations

A report on AVWeb notes that airport operators and flight schools in the Palm Beach, Florida, area are bracing for long-term economic loss and disruption due to the presidential TFR covering President Trump’s visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort. “For the third weekend in a row, the presidential TFR covering Trump’s visit has shut down busy Palm Beach Country/Lantana airport and disrupted flight training and other prohibited general aviation activities,” according to Paul Bertorelli’s post. “Although local authorities and advocacy groups have approached the Secret Service requesting a cutout or procedural relief, none has been forthcoming.” Read the full story here.
Presidential TFR’s are crazy and it is high time they be done away with. Hopefully this will force the issue more into the limelight so that GA can get some relief!
