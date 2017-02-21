Bills seek to ban sale of 100LL in Oregon

Oregon Senate Bill 115 and House Bill 2109 exist to “Prohibit selling, dispensing or using aviation fuel that contains lead or lead compounds after Jan. 1, 2022.”

Both bills were introduced on Jan. 9, 2017. HB2109 was referred to the Transportation Policy committee and a public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2017. SB115 was referred to the Environment and Natural Resources committee. A public hearing was held on Feb. 15.

A good number of comments have already been filed on SB115. Those comments range from Barry Egan of the Aero Dynamics Flying Club in Mulino, Oregon (against the bill) to Anna Pavlova, a resident of Hillsboro, Oregon, very much in support of the bill.

From Pavlova’s statement, “I live three miles away from Hillsboro International Airport, along a runway approach path. Every day, aircraft fly over my home, poisoning me and my family with lead. The State of Oregon should prioritize the health of its residents over the influence of aircraft owners.”

Chris Hagerbaumer from the Oregon Environmental Council submitted, “Myths & Realities of Leaded Aviation Fuel” as prepared by the Center of Environmental Health for Friend of the Earth.

Best we all pay attention to these bills.