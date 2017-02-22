Brandywine Flight School expands fleet with taildraggers

WEST CHESTER, Pa. —Brandywine Flight School has added two taildraggers — a Cessna 140A and Cessna 170A — to its fleet of airplanes at Brandywine Airport.

With these new additions, the flight school will offer “classic flying” instruction to its array of aviation packages and rental services, officials noted.

“It makes educational sense to offer primary flight training in a tailwheel airplane. A student aviator, training in proper tailwheel techniques from the outset, will possess good directional control skills and rudder awareness,” says BFS head pilot James Wawrznyiak.

“We are very excited to add the two Cessna taildraggers to our fleet. It is getting difficult to find a flight school where a student or trained pilot can learn skills necessary to operate a tailwheel aircraft to rent, let alone receive training,” added Stephen Richards, CEO/owner of Brandywine Flight School. “There is a serious lack of flight schools offering ‘classic airplane instruction’ or ‘old school’ aviation where students can learn.”

Brandywine Flight School is hangared across the gate, near the main building, on the south side of the Brandywine Airport. Plans are being developed to renovate the office administration space to make instructor and student space more technologically and learning accessible, officials noted. The flight school’s fleet includes Cessna and Piper airplanes.