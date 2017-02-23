Chasing a rainbow

Dale Rogers from Mayfair, Saskatchewan, in Canada, answered our call for interesting aviation photos with a series of photos of a full-circle rainbow.

He writes: “For many years I reasoned that if a person was in an aircraft when there was a rainbow that it should be a full circle. So I wanted to see it with my own eyes and get a photo of it!

“On Sept. 8, 2016, there were scattered showers passing in our area so I took the Trike up and my camera, and there it was! It was still fairly early in the afternoon, so I had to get up quite high in order to see the bottom of the rainbow.

“I am enclosing three photos — the left side, the bottom and the right side. My camera couldn’t get the whole circle in one photo because it is not an expensive camera.

“I was flying my trike, so I had to use one hand to hold the steering bar, and it travels faster so the photos were not good enough to stitch together.

“Hopefully next year I will be able to use my powered parachute to get better pictures of another full circle rainbow!”