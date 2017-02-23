Van Allen Airmotive lands at Queen City Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Van Allen Airmotive has opened at Queen City Airport (KXLL).

The new company is headed by David Van Allen, a lifelong resident of the Lehigh Valley who earned his pilot’s license at Queen City Airport in 1982 and has used it through years in his businesses.

According to Van Allen, the time was right for a change and he didn’t want to miss this opportunity t0 play a larger role in the general aviation community.

The need for aircraft maintenance at Queen City Airport is important to all the region’s general aviation activities, he noted.

Van Allen has hired a team of experienced professionals and has invested in upgrades to the main hangar, tools and equipment, and has created new safety programs.

“We’re thrilled at this opportunity,” said Van Allen. “This business adventure is ready to soar, and we will work very hard to earn the trust and confidence of the pilots and owners that become our customers.”

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority approved the permit for Van Allen Airmotive during the September 2016 meeting of the Board of Governors.

“We are excited about adding this maintenance and management service at Queen City Airport as another option for tenants, which continues the Airport Authority’s mission for delivering the highest level of service,” said Charles Everett, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

Van Allen Airmotive will provide full airframe and powerplant repair and maintenance on single and twin engine aircraft and helicopters. Additional services include a monthly aircraft readiness management program, detailing and restoration, as well as aircraft sales.

“We also believe that owners who are interested in helping to maintain their own aircraft should have access to experts,” said Van Allen, “To help with that we will offer free owner maintenance seminars throughout the year.”