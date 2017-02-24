Pilot inadvertently retracts landing gear while landing

According to both the flight instructor and the pilot undergoing instruction, during the landing rollout at the airport in Phoenix, the pilot undergoing instruction inadvertently retracted the landing gear.

The landing gear handle was immediately selected to down, however they felt the Piper PA-28R-201 sink to the left.

The airplane sustained structural damage to the left wing, stabilator, and empennage.

Both pilots reported no mechanical malfunctions that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot under instruction’s inadvertent retraction of the landing gear during the landing rollout.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA115

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.