Privatizing ATC: What could go wrong?

The airlines are terrible at running their businesses, so let’s turn air traffic control over to them, says Andrew Schmertz, the CEO of Hopscotch Air, and a contributor to the Huffington Post. “What could go wrong?” he asks with tongue in cheek in a recent post.

He notes that the airlines have decades of losses in their own business and have filed for bankruptcy more times than anyone in history.

The airlines’ “naked power grab in their attempt to run Air Traffic Control, would potentially devastate general aviation,” he continues.

“In nations that have user fees for general aviation, general aviation suffers to the point of near non-existence,” he noted.

