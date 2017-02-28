Cessna 206 overruns runway

The pilot made an approach for landing on Runway 35 at the airport in Kernville, California. According to airport personnel, the wind was about 170 at 25 knots, creating a tailwind component for landing.

During the landing, the Cessna U206-G bounced and touched down further than normal.

The airplane subsequently overran the departure end of the runway onto rough terrain, and nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings and fuselage.

The pilot reported no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate flare and failure to maintain airplane control during the landing with a tailwind which resulted in a bounce, long landing, and subsequent runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA100

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.