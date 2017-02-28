Lawmakers to explore state of America’s airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Subcommittee on Aviation will hold its second hearing of the new Congress March 1 as part of its preparations for developing an FAA reform and reauthorization bill later this year.

The subcommittee will continue to explore how the federal government should best direct its efforts to ensure America has a modern infrastructure ready to take on the challenges of the modern global marketplace, according to officials.

The Subcommittee will focus this hearing on the current state of commercial aviation service and general aviation airports across the nation and discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with building a globally competitive 21st century aviation infrastructure.

The hearing of the Subcommittee on Aviation, chaired by Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ), is titled “Building a 21st Century Infrastructure for America: State of American Airports.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in 2167 Rayburn House Office Building.

Witnesses include:

Sean Donohue, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport;

Lance Lyttle, Managing Director, Aviation Division, Port of Seattle;

Christina Cassotis, Chief Executive Officer, Allegheny County Airport Authority;

Lew Bleiweis, Executive Director, Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority; and

Todd McNamee, Director of Airports, County of Ventura, California.

You can watch a live webcast of the hearing here.