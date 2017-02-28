Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week slated

More than 50,000 girls and women are expected to attend events on four continents during the seventh annual Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week, March 6- 12.

They will meet women who chose a career in the aviation industry, learn about past women of aviation’s contributions, visit various work environments, and try some of the activities, including flying in small aircraft at some locations.

Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week is an extension of the original Fly It Forward movement launched in 2010 to celebrate the centennial of the world’s first pilot female license earned by Raymonde de Laroche on March 8, 1910.

It week aims to not only celebrate women’s accomplishments, but also address the industry’s gender gap and overall lack of gender balance, according to organizers.

Since its inception, the Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide (iWOAW) has motivated more 140,000 girls of all ages to explore the aviation careers and hobbies. Last year, 63% of the 44,000 participants declared considering a career or hobby in the industry as a result of the positive experience, officials noted.

In 2017, iWOAW is offering $15,000 worth of prizes, trophies, and scholarships to eligible participants.

The non-profit association also is waiving application fees for organizations involved in official events who seek the iWOAW Certified Women Friendly designation.

Mireille Goyer, iWOAW’s founder and president, will attend four of the week’s official events. She will be at Del Sol Aviation in Albuquerque, March 6; at the Airbus Assembly Plant in Mobile, Alabama, on March 8; at the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales, on March 9; and at Glacier Air in Squamish, BC on March 11.